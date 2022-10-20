Meg Galus – Co-Owner & Pastry Chef of Cocoa & Co.

Cocoa + Co

1651 N Wells St., Chicago

Open M-Th 7:30am – 3pm and Fri-Sun 7:30am-6pm

https://cocoaandco.com/

*Halloween Pastry Box preorders window closes 10/24 and pickup is 10/29 and 10/30.

Recipe:

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Chai Bread

¾ cup pumpkin puree

½ cup canola oil

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup chocolate chips

Swirl:

1 teaspoons soft butter

1 ½ teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon cocoa powder

½ teaspoon chai spice blend* (see below)

2 Tablespoons strongly brewed chai tea or chai concentrate or brewed coffee

Chai Spice Blend:

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

2 teaspoons ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground cloves

6 teaspoons ground ginger

Garnish:

Crushed pumpkin seeds

Instructions:

Paddle together (in a Kitchen Aid or other mixer or just mix in a bowl by hand) the puree, oil, yogurt, and sugar.

Add the eggs and vanilla and paddle to combine.

Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

Add slowly.

Remove ¼ of the batter and put in a separate bowl.

Stir the chocolate chips into the large amount of batter.

For the swirl:

Combine the soft butter, flour, dark brown sugar, cocoa powder, and chai spice. Stir the swirl mix and strongly brewed chai into the small amount of batter.

Line a loaf pan with parchment paper or spray very well.

Pour 2/3 of the big batch of batter into the loaf pan.

Put the swirl batter on top.

Finish with the rest of the regular batter.

Swirl with a knife.

Top with crushed pumpkin seeds.

Bake at 350F about an hour, or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Cool completely before slicing.