Eli Majid – founder of ELI TEA BAR

Eli Tea Bar

5507 N. Clark St., Chicago

http://www.eliteabar.com

Events:

Open Mic tonight @ 8 pm

More events listed online like Tea Tastings, Trivia, Art Night, and Drag Bingo

https://www.eliteabar.com/pages/eli-tea-bar-events

Other Upcoming Events:

Witch Week @ Eli Tear Bar 10/17 – 10/23

10/18: Witch Trivia

10/19: Tea Tasting @ 7 pm

10/20: Witch Art night

10/21: Ghost Stories

10/22: Queer Sober Social Costume Party

10/23 Morning tea tastings @ 10 am 

10/23: Witch night Market

Recipe:

Pumpkin Butter

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups pumpkin
  • 1 cup sweet potato or yam
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice ( or half a lemon )
  • 4 tablespoons fresh ground ginger
  • 1/4 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 tablespoon Nutmeg
  • 1/4 tablespoon Alspice
  • 1/4 tablespoon Clove
  • Pinch of salt

Prepare pumpkin and Sweet Potato:

  1. Cut a small sugar pumpkin in half, and remove the seeds
  2. Cut sweet potato to 2” pieces
  3. Place both on a baking sheet and bake at 425 F for 25-30 min
  4. After baking,  and pumpkin and potatoes have cooled, peel and scoop out both pumpkin and sweet potato. remove the skin
  5. Mash or blend into puree

Cooking Pumpkin Butter:

  1. Add pureed pumpkin, sweet potato and all ingredients listed above to a medium sized pot with lid.
  2. Gently warm mixture on low setting on stove for 15 min
  3. Lightly stir mixture every 3-5 min. Keep lid on pot to avoid splashing.
  4. Let cool 10-15 min after cooking.