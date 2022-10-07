Eli Majid – founder of ELI TEA BAR

Eli Tea Bar

5507 N. Clark St., Chicago

http://www.eliteabar.com

Events:

Open Mic tonight @ 8 pm

More events listed online like Tea Tastings, Trivia, Art Night, and Drag Bingo

https://www.eliteabar.com/pages/eli-tea-bar-events

Other Upcoming Events:

Witch Week @ Eli Tear Bar 10/17 – 10/23

10/18: Witch Trivia

10/19: Tea Tasting @ 7 pm

10/20: Witch Art night

10/21: Ghost Stories

10/22: Queer Sober Social Costume Party

10/23 Morning tea tastings @ 10 am

10/23: Witch night Market

Recipe:

Pumpkin Butter

Ingredients:

3 cups pumpkin

1 cup sweet potato or yam

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup maple syrup

2 cup water

2 tablespoons lemon juice ( or half a lemon )

4 tablespoons fresh ground ginger

1/4 tablespoon cinnamon

1/4 tablespoon Nutmeg

1/4 tablespoon Alspice

1/4 tablespoon Clove

Pinch of salt

Prepare pumpkin and Sweet Potato:

Cut a small sugar pumpkin in half, and remove the seeds Cut sweet potato to 2” pieces Place both on a baking sheet and bake at 425 F for 25-30 min After baking, and pumpkin and potatoes have cooled, peel and scoop out both pumpkin and sweet potato. remove the skin Mash or blend into puree

Cooking Pumpkin Butter:

Add pureed pumpkin, sweet potato and all ingredients listed above to a medium sized pot with lid. Gently warm mixture on low setting on stove for 15 min Lightly stir mixture every 3-5 min. Keep lid on pot to avoid splashing. Let cool 10-15 min after cooking.