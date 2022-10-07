Eli Majid – founder of ELI TEA BAR
Eli Tea Bar
5507 N. Clark St., Chicago
Events:
Open Mic tonight @ 8 pm
More events listed online like Tea Tastings, Trivia, Art Night, and Drag Bingo
https://www.eliteabar.com/pages/eli-tea-bar-events
Other Upcoming Events:
Witch Week @ Eli Tear Bar 10/17 – 10/23
10/18: Witch Trivia
10/19: Tea Tasting @ 7 pm
10/20: Witch Art night
10/21: Ghost Stories
10/22: Queer Sober Social Costume Party
10/23 Morning tea tastings @ 10 am
10/23: Witch night Market
Recipe:
Pumpkin Butter
Ingredients:
- 3 cups pumpkin
- 1 cup sweet potato or yam
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice ( or half a lemon )
- 4 tablespoons fresh ground ginger
- 1/4 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1/4 tablespoon Nutmeg
- 1/4 tablespoon Alspice
- 1/4 tablespoon Clove
- Pinch of salt
Prepare pumpkin and Sweet Potato:
- Cut a small sugar pumpkin in half, and remove the seeds
- Cut sweet potato to 2” pieces
- Place both on a baking sheet and bake at 425 F for 25-30 min
- After baking, and pumpkin and potatoes have cooled, peel and scoop out both pumpkin and sweet potato. remove the skin
- Mash or blend into puree
Cooking Pumpkin Butter:
- Add pureed pumpkin, sweet potato and all ingredients listed above to a medium sized pot with lid.
- Gently warm mixture on low setting on stove for 15 min
- Lightly stir mixture every 3-5 min. Keep lid on pot to avoid splashing.
- Let cool 10-15 min after cooking.