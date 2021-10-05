Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Bars

Jayne Jones, No Sugar Baker

No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets

www.nosugarbaker.com

Recipe:

No Sugar Baker’s Holy Smokes Pumpkin Bars!

Bar Ingredients:

2 C. All Purpose or Almond Flour

1 and ½ t. Baking Powder

1 t. Salt

2 t. Cinnamon

2 t. Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 C. Melted Butter OR 1 C. Vegetable Oil

3 Eggs

1 C. Swerve Brown (or other sugar replacement product)

1/3 C. Swerve Granular (or other sugar replacement product)

¼ C. Sugar Free Breakfast Maple Syrup

1 Can Pumpkin Puree (15 ounce)

2 t. Vanilla

Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients:

8 Ounces Cream Cheese

2 C. Swerve Confections (or other sugar replacement product)

1 T. Vanilla

½ C. Heavy Whipping Cream

Easy Directions:

Spray a 10×15 inch baking pan and set aside. In large bowl, mix the eggs, pumpkin puree, oil or butter, vanilla, syrup, Swerve (or other) Granular and Swerve (or other) Brown. In small bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, spices and salt. Add to the wet ingredients mixture. After combine, pour into baking dish and bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes. Let cool and then refrigerate for at least 2-4 hours. You can make an easy cream cheese frosting by beating all the frosting ingredients.

*Jayne prefers using Swerve

