Lunchbreak: Pulpo Con Patatas (Octopus and Potatoes)

David Murphy

Mercat a la Planxa

638 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60605

https://www.mercatchicago.com/

Specials:

Mercat a la Planxa launched their brand new happy hour – Bubbles and Brine, featuring Sparking Cava as well as conservas, or Spanish tinned fish.

Recipe:

Pulpo Con Patatas (Octopus and Potatoes)

The recipe takes a while, so he will be demonstrating how to sear the octopus as well as how to make the garlic potato mash and will have the sauce ingredients. We will have one fully prepared dish and then finish up another one with the demonstrated items.

4 – 6oz portions of frozen octopus tentacles

Kosher salt

¼ cup and 2 tbs sweet paprika

¼ cup coriander seeds

2 cups neutral oil

2.5 lbs Yukon Gold Potatoes, peeled

¼ cup and 4 tbs nice olive oil

12 oz can roasted red peppers

¼ cup Gordal olives, sliced

Garlic cloves (how many?)

1. Defrost the octopus legs completely and fill a large pot of water to boil with ½ cup kosher salt, ¼ cup coriander seeds, and ¼ cup sweet paprika

3. Bring to a rolling boil then dunk octopus 3 times before fully submerging in water.

4. Cook for 45 minutes, until the octopus is tender. A knife point should easily puncture the tentacle.

5. Set two cups of neutral oil in a saucepan with simmer peeled garlic cloves for 30 minutes. Strain cloves with a slotted spoon, use the back of a knife to smooth them into a paste.

7. Place your potatoes in cold water, bring them to a boil and remove when they are soft and mash them with a potato masher or a wooden spoon, add confit garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Whisk in 4 tbs olive oil to make a smooth texture

8. While the potatoes are cooking, make your red pepper sauce by adding the roasted red peppers, ¼ cup olive oil, 2 tbs sweet paprika, and 1 tsp kosher salt to a blender. Blend until smooth.

9. To plate, sear the octopus tentacles in a hot pan until crispy, toss in the pepper sauce and place on a plate with the potato mash, garnish with sliced olives.