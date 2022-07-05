Janellie Rodriguez CEO & Founder of Janellie’s Kitchen
Janellie’s Kitchen
2617 W. Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
https://www.facebook.com/Janellieskitchen
Recipe:
Tripleta Sandwich (Puerto Rican 3 meat sandwich)
You will need:
1 # french bread ( pan de agua)
*** mix following ingredients for Mayokechu :
½ cup ketchup *
½ cup mayonnaise*
1 tbsp sofrito (Puerto Rican seasoning sauce)*
1 tbsp granulated garlic*
2 cups pulled chicken (pollo estofado)
2 cups ground beef (can be turkey)
2 cups pork shoulder (pernil)
5 slices American cheese (or your choice)
1 cup shoestring potatoes (papitas de hot dog)
10-12 pickle slices (optional)
Procedure:
Mix ingredients for (mayo ketchup) sauce.
Coat sauce on french bread evenly, 1 layer cheese of choice. Meanwhile in a non-stick saucepan mix 3 meats for about 5 min mixing constantly. Chop and separate toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickle, & shoestring potatoes. Once meat is fully mixed together and hot pour on bread and toast for about 1 min each side (flipping once) put on cutting board open and put desired toppings in. Cut in half and enjoy. So simple yet so tasty.