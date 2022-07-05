Janellie Rodriguez CEO & Founder of Janellie’s Kitchen

Janellie’s Kitchen

2617 W. Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

https://www.facebook.com/Janellieskitchen

Recipe:

Tripleta Sandwich (Puerto Rican 3 meat sandwich)

You will need:

1 # french bread ( pan de agua)

*** mix following ingredients for Mayokechu :

½ cup ketchup *

½ cup mayonnaise*

1 tbsp sofrito (Puerto Rican seasoning sauce)*

1 tbsp granulated garlic*

2 cups pulled chicken (pollo estofado)

2 cups ground beef (can be turkey)

2 cups pork shoulder (pernil)

5 slices American cheese (or your choice)

1 cup shoestring potatoes (papitas de hot dog)

10-12 pickle slices (optional)

Procedure:

Mix ingredients for (mayo ketchup) sauce.

Coat sauce on french bread evenly, 1 layer cheese of choice. Meanwhile in a non-stick saucepan mix 3 meats for about 5 min mixing constantly. Chop and separate toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickle, & shoestring potatoes. Once meat is fully mixed together and hot pour on bread and toast for about 1 min each side (flipping once) put on cutting board open and put desired toppings in. Cut in half and enjoy. So simple yet so tasty.