Lunchbreak: Pub Cheese With Crispy Kale

Chef Cleetus Friedman

https://craftedbycleetus.com/

For more information about Camp Aramoni, please check out: /https://www.camparamoni.com/

Recipe:

Pub Cheese with Crispy Kale

Yield 2 pounds

What you need:

1 pound cheddar cheese

.5 pound cream cheese

2 teaspoons oil

1 tbl garlic

3 oz beer

1.5 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoon sriracha

1/3 pound kale

Salt and pepper

How to make it work:

Toss kale in a little olive oil and bake at 350 until crispy, but not burnt. About 5-7 minutes.

Sautee garlic in oil until browned. Set aside.

In a food processor, blend cheddar and cream cheese together.

In a separate bowl, combine beer, water and Worcestershire sauce

With blade running, add into cheese blend. Add hot sauce to desired spiciness.

Fold in kale. Salt and Pepper to taste.

Refrigerate for at least two hours.

Allow cheese to temper prior to serving.