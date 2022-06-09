Jonathan Beatty – Director of Culinary Innovations, Joe’s Imports
Joe’s Imports
Recipe:
Prosciutto-Asparagus Frittata with Burrata and Arugula Pesto
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Asparagus 1 bunch
Prosciutto, cut into strips 2 oz. (1/4 cup)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4 oz. (1/2 cup)
Basil, leaves only .25 oz (1/2T)
Arugula 2 oz. (1/4 cup)
Almonds, sliced and toasted 2 oz. (1/4 cup)
Kosher Salt and Pepper
Butter 2 oz. (1/4 cup)
Whole Eggs 8 Each
Grated Parmesan 2 oz. (1/4 cup)
Burrata 8 oz. (1 cup)
Directions
- For the Eggs: Whisk together your eggs and season with ½ teaspoon of kosher salt and 2 tablespoons of water, set aside for 3-5 minutes.
- For the Asparagus: Trim the bottom of the asparagus about 1-1/2 inches to remove the woody part. Rinse the asparagus and cut into 1-inch pieces on a diagonal bias.
- For the Arugula Pesto: Add the arugula, basil leaves, toasted almonds and .5 oz. of grated parmesan into a food processor and lightly chop to combine about 15 seconds. Add kosher salt and pepper to taste along with olive oil and process for 15-20 seconds till combined but still coarse.
- For the Frittata: Preheat the broiler on your oven. Heat a large 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat for 5-7 minutes to preheat. Add butter into the pan and add prosciutto strips and asparagus and saute over medium high heat for 3-5 minutes. Pour in eggs and stir with a wooden spoon, as if making scrambled eggs. Tilt pan and lift mixture at the edges of the eggs to allow any runny egg from the top to flow to the bottom cook.
- After 3 or 4 minutes, the frittata should be mostly set. Place the skillet under the broil directly and allow to cook and lightly brown about 1-2 minutes, this should cook quickly! Once the top is set and lightly browned and puffy remove from the oven, place on a heat safe pad and garnish with burrata cheese and drizzle with arugula basil pesto. Serve immediately.