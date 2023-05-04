Eric Jorgensen, Executive Chef of Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! and Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba!

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

2024 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 935-5000

https://www.cafebabareeba.com/

+

Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba!

441 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654

312-985-6909

https://www.lilbabareeba.com/

Check Out:

○ Mother’s Day

■ Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

● Open from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM for brunch and dinner, available for dine-in, delivery and carryout.

■ Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba!

● Open from 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM for brunch and dinner, available for dine-in, delivery and carryout.

○ Memorial Day

■ Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

● Open from 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM for brunch, extended Happy Hour. Brunch and dinner are available for dine-in, delivery and carryout.

■ Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba!

● Open from 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM for brunch, Happy Hour and dinner. Brunch and dinner are available for dine-in, delivery and carryout.

○ Both restaurants are partnering with BBQ Wine, a Portuguese wine known for their Best Bubble Quality.

■ Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!: A Taste of Iberia featuring BBQ Wine

● Tuesday, May 16

● 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

● Five-course evening celebrating the Iberian Peninsula with Spanish tapas and Portuguese wine

● Tickets are $135.00 per person, (plus tax, not including gratuity) and are available for purchase on Tock https://www.exploretock.com/cafebabareeba/event/408060/a-taste-of-iberia-featuring-bbq-wines

■ Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba!: An Evening in Portugal

● Thursday, May 18 ● 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

● Seven-course evening celebrating Portuguese cuisine and wine

● Tickets are $125.00 per person, (plus tax, not including gratuity) and can be purchased on Tock. Seating is available in the main dining room and in Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba!’s outside Veranda.

https://www.exploretock.com/lilbabareeba/event/408770/an-evening-in-portugal-dining-room-seating

https://www.exploretock.com/lilbabareeba/event/408984/an-evening-in-portugal-veranda-seating

Recipe:

Pressed Bikini Sandwich

INGREDIENTS

● 1 Whole Cristal Bread or Ciabatta loaf 8 inches in length

● 12 slices Ibérico Chorizo

● 3 Piquillos, opened, seeds removed

● 4 Tbsp Stracciatella*

● 1 Tbsp Honey

METHOD

1. Split a loaf of cristal or ciabatta in half lengthwise. Place the Ibérico Chorizo on one half and the piquillo peppers on the other.

2. Spread the stracciatella over the Ibério Chorizo and close the sandwich.

3. Toast the sandwich on a flat griddle or panini press with olive oil, for 5 minutes on each side. The sandwich should be melty and crunchy.

4. Cut the sandwich into four triangles and arrange on the wood board lined with brown paper.

5. Drizzle liberally with honey.

Chef’s Note* Stracciatella can usually be purchased at stores like Whole Foods. You can substitute with burrata if you can’t find stracciatella.