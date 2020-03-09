Lunchbreak: Prawn Pickle

Marisa Paolillo, Executive Chef and Owner of Mango Pickle

Mango Pickle 5842 N. Broadway St. Chicago, IL 60660

http://www.mangopicklechicago.com

Events:

– Mango Pickle’s next Indian High Tea event is Sunday, March 22

– Mango After Dark, their late night Candlelit Buffet + themed cocktail event, is coming up next month on Friday, April 3

Recipe:

Prawn Pickle

Shrimp, tails removed, and sliced small 8oz (1 cup)

Sesame oil 2T – 4T

Sliced raw garlic 1T

Julienne sliced ginger 2T

Sliced serrano pepper ½ of a serrano

Fenugreek seeds ¼ tsp

Yellow Mustard seeds 1/8 tsp

Cumin powder ¼ tsp

Yellow mustard seed powder ¼ tsp

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp

Curry leaves 4-5 pieces

Salt ½ tsp

Apple cider vinegar 1T

Extra sesame oil

Directions:

– Heat sesame oil in a frying pan.

– Temper the yellow mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds until they start to sizzle.

– Add the curry leaves.

– Once they splutter, add garlic, ginger, serrano peppers, cumin powder, yellow mustard seed powder, and turmeric powder.

– Once the mix turns golden, add the vinegar to deglaze the pan. Set aside.

– In a separate pan stir fry the shrimp in sesame oil until it dries out.

– Next, add the spiced-vinegar to the shrimp.

– Transfer the shrimp to a bowl and top it with extra sesame oil.

– Serve it with a soft bread like brioche or with crackers.