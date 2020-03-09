Lunchbreak: Prawn Pickle

Marisa Paolillo, Executive Chef and Owner of Mango Pickle
Mango Pickle 5842 N. Broadway St. Chicago, IL 60660
http://www.mangopicklechicago.com
Events:
– Mango Pickle’s next Indian High Tea event is Sunday, March 22
– Mango After Dark, their late night Candlelit Buffet + themed cocktail event, is coming up next month on Friday, April 3
Recipe:
Prawn Pickle
Shrimp, tails removed, and sliced small 8oz (1 cup)
Sesame oil 2T – 4T
Sliced raw garlic 1T
Julienne sliced ginger 2T
Sliced serrano pepper ½ of a serrano
Fenugreek seeds ¼ tsp
Yellow Mustard seeds 1/8 tsp
Cumin powder ¼ tsp
Yellow mustard seed powder ¼ tsp
Turmeric powder ¼ tsp
Curry leaves 4-5 pieces
Salt ½ tsp
Apple cider vinegar 1T
Extra sesame oil
Directions:
– Heat sesame oil in a frying pan.
– Temper the yellow mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds until they start to sizzle.
– Add the curry leaves.
– Once they splutter, add garlic, ginger, serrano peppers, cumin powder, yellow mustard seed powder, and turmeric powder.
– Once the mix turns golden, add the vinegar to deglaze the pan. Set aside.
– In a separate pan stir fry the shrimp in sesame oil until it dries out.
– Next, add the spiced-vinegar to the shrimp.
– Transfer the shrimp to a bowl and top it with extra sesame oil.
– Serve it with a soft bread like brioche or with crackers.