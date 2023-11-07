Jason Hedin, Executive Chef, The Florentine
The Florentine
151 W Adams St., Chicago, IL 60603
Veterans Day
The Florentine invites all veterans to enjoy 50% off parties of two and 25% off parties of three or more with a valid military ID this Veteran’s Day, November 11.
Thanksgiving
The Florentine‘s Thanksgiving Day Prix Fixe menu ($65/person).
In addition to the prix fixe menu, The Florentine will also serve an a la carte Turkey Plate with 2 sides for $39. The Florentine will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7am to 9pm.
Recipe:
Head on Prawn Milanese, tomato vinaigrette, saffron espuma
Prawn
Yield :
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Head on spot prawn
|Leaving head and tail on, remove shell, and vein from prawn. Brine in 5% salt water solution for 1 hour, and dry. Reserve for service.
Fresh Tomato Vinaigrette
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Tomato, grated on cheese grater
|500
|G – 2/18 c
|Combine.
|Red wine vinegar
|30
|G – 1/8 c
|Olive oil, good
|40
|G – 2 2/3 T
|Maldon sea salt
|10
|G
|Saffron
|1
|pinch
Tempura batter
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Tempura flour
|1
|Cup
|Should be a light batter NOT LIKE A CORN DOG
|Soda water
|1
|Cup
Base Aioli
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Mayonnaise
|4
|Gal
|Blend the juice, raw garlic, confit garlic, garlic granules. Whisk into the mayo using standing mixer adding salt. Label and Date.
|Lemon Juice
|400
|G – 1 2/3 c
|Salt
|100
|G – 1/2 c
|Garlic Granules
|64
|G – 4 1/3 T
|Fresh Garlic
|280
|G – 1 1/8 c
|Confit Garlic
|400
|G – 1 2/3 c
Black Garlic Aioli
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Black Garlic Puree
|100
|G – 1/2 c
|Mix together Label and Date.
|Base Aioli
|400
|G – 1 2/3 c
Saffron Espuma
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Cream, heavy
|2
|Quart
|Boil cream, saffron Add cheese Blend Emulsify xanthan Season Charge 2x in ISI siphon
|Parmes cheese
|2
|Quart
|Xanthan gum
|Pinch
|pinch
|Saffron
|1
|Pinch
|Salt
|TT
|TT
Garnishes/Build
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|UNIT
|PROCEDURE
|Head on prawn, no shell, no vein
|3
|ea
|Fry3 ea prawn at 350 for 3-4 min until golden brown. Drizzel with black garlic and plain aioli. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and chili flake Put 3 tablespoon of tomato vinegrette in bottom of bowl Stack prawn on edge of bowl Squeeze espuma in bowl Finish with green oil and tomato powder.
|Tempura batter
|Black Garlic Aioli
|Roasted Garlic Aioli
|Chili flake
|Chopped parsley
|Tomato Vinaigrette
|Saffron Espuma
|Fine herb oil
|Tomato Powder