Veterans Day

The Florentine invites all veterans to enjoy 50% off parties of two and 25% off parties of three or more with a valid military ID this Veteran’s Day, November 11. 

Thanksgiving

The Florentine‘s Thanksgiving Day Prix Fixe menu ($65/person).

In addition to the prix fixe menu, The Florentine will also serve an a la carte Turkey Plate with 2 sides for $39. The Florentine will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7am to 9pm.

Recipe:

Head on Prawn Milanese, tomato vinaigrette, saffron espuma

Prawn

Yield :

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Head on spot prawn  Leaving head and tail on, remove shell, and vein from prawn. Brine in 5% salt water solution for 1 hour, and dry. Reserve for service.

Fresh Tomato Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Tomato, grated on cheese grater500G – 2/18 cCombine.
Red wine vinegar30G – 1/8 c
Olive oil, good40G – 2 2/3 T
Maldon sea salt10G
Saffron1pinch

Tempura batter

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Tempura flour1CupShould be a light batter NOT LIKE A CORN DOG
Soda water1Cup

     Base Aioli

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Mayonnaise4GalBlend the juice, raw garlic, confit garlic, garlic granules. Whisk into the mayo using standing mixer adding salt.   Label and Date.
Lemon Juice400G – 1 2/3 c
Salt100G – 1/2 c
Garlic Granules64G – 4 1/3 T
Fresh Garlic280G – 1 1/8 c
Confit Garlic400G – 1 2/3 c

 Black Garlic Aioli

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Black Garlic Puree100G – 1/2 cMix together Label and Date.
Base Aioli400G – 1 2/3 c

Saffron Espuma

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Cream, heavy2QuartBoil cream, saffron Add cheese Blend Emulsify xanthan Season Charge 2x in ISI siphon
Parmes cheese2Quart
Xanthan gumPinchpinch
Saffron1Pinch
SaltTTTT

Garnishes/Build

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTUNITPROCEDURE
Head on prawn, no shell, no vein3eaFry3 ea  prawn at 350 for 3-4 min until golden brown. Drizzel with black garlic and plain aioli. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and chili flake Put 3 tablespoon of tomato vinegrette in bottom of bowl Stack prawn on edge of bowl Squeeze espuma in bowl Finish with green oil and tomato powder.
Tempura batter  
Black Garlic Aioli  
Roasted Garlic Aioli  
Chili flake  
Chopped parsley  
Tomato Vinaigrette  
Saffron Espuma  
Fine herb oil  
Tomato Powder  