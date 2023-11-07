Jason Hedin, Executive Chef, The Florentine

The Florentine

151 W Adams St., Chicago, IL 60603

http://www.the-florentine.net

Check Out:

Veterans Day

The Florentine invites all veterans to enjoy 50% off parties of two and 25% off parties of three or more with a valid military ID this Veteran’s Day, November 11.

Thanksgiving

The Florentine‘s Thanksgiving Day Prix Fixe menu ($65/person).

In addition to the prix fixe menu, The Florentine will also serve an a la carte Turkey Plate with 2 sides for $39. The Florentine will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7am to 9pm.

Recipe:

Head on Prawn Milanese, tomato vinaigrette, saffron espuma

Prawn

Yield :

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Head on spot prawn Leaving head and tail on, remove shell, and vein from prawn. Brine in 5% salt water solution for 1 hour, and dry. Reserve for service.

Fresh Tomato Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Tomato, grated on cheese grater 500 G – 2/18 c Combine. Red wine vinegar 30 G – 1/8 c Olive oil, good 40 G – 2 2/3 T Maldon sea salt 10 G Saffron 1 pinch

Tempura batter

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Tempura flour 1 Cup Should be a light batter NOT LIKE A CORN DOG Soda water 1 Cup

Base Aioli

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Mayonnaise 4 Gal Blend the juice, raw garlic, confit garlic, garlic granules. Whisk into the mayo using standing mixer adding salt. Label and Date. Lemon Juice 400 G – 1 2/3 c Salt 100 G – 1/2 c Garlic Granules 64 G – 4 1/3 T Fresh Garlic 280 G – 1 1/8 c Confit Garlic 400 G – 1 2/3 c

Black Garlic Aioli

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Black Garlic Puree 100 G – 1/2 c Mix together Label and Date. Base Aioli 400 G – 1 2/3 c

Saffron Espuma

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Cream, heavy 2 Quart Boil cream, saffron Add cheese Blend Emulsify xanthan Season Charge 2x in ISI siphon Parmes cheese 2 Quart Xanthan gum Pinch pinch Saffron 1 Pinch Salt TT TT

Garnishes/Build

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT UNIT PROCEDURE Head on prawn, no shell, no vein 3 ea Fry3 ea prawn at 350 for 3-4 min until golden brown. Drizzel with black garlic and plain aioli. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and chili flake Put 3 tablespoon of tomato vinegrette in bottom of bowl Stack prawn on edge of bowl Squeeze espuma in bowl Finish with green oil and tomato powder. Tempura batter Black Garlic Aioli Roasted Garlic Aioli Chili flake Chopped parsley Tomato Vinaigrette Saffron Espuma Fine herb oil Tomato Powder