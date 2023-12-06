Catalina Estrada – Chef, The Duplex 

The Duplex 

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

theduplexchicago.com

IG: @theduplexchicago 

Pozole Rojo 

Ingredients: 

● 7 quarts of water 

● 4 pounds of pork (preferably pork spine and pork shoulder) 

● 16 chile Guajillo 

● 5 chile ancho 

● 5-10 chile de árbol ( this is the spicy pepper if you enjoy spice at all 10) 

● 10 chile Pulla 

● 2 chile pasilla 

● 1 onion medium 

● 17 garlic cloves 

● 6 bay leaf 

● 1 teaspoon cumin 

● 1 tablespoons Mexican oregano 

● 3 tablespoons Chicken bouillon 

● Can of hominy 

● Salt to taste 

Directions: 

● Put pork in a pot with the water, bay leaves, half of the onion, and 10 cloves of garlic 

● Allow the meat to cook until tender (should take 2-3 hours) ***If water reduces, continue adding water until the 

meat is completely covered 

● Rehydrate chiles in separate hot water for about 15-30 mins. Onced hydrated, add to the blender with 7 cloves of 

garlic and half an onion 

● Once the meat is cooked, take out the onion and garlic 

● Take a bit of the pork broth out and start straining the chili mix into to broth 

● Add chicken bouillon, Mexican oregano, cumin, and hominy, cook for 5 extra minutes and you are ready to go! 