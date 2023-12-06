Catalina Estrada – Chef, The Duplex
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
IG: @theduplexchicago
Pozole Rojo
Ingredients:
● 7 quarts of water
● 4 pounds of pork (preferably pork spine and pork shoulder)
● 16 chile Guajillo
● 5 chile ancho
● 5-10 chile de árbol ( this is the spicy pepper if you enjoy spice at all 10)
● 10 chile Pulla
● 2 chile pasilla
● 1 onion medium
● 17 garlic cloves
● 6 bay leaf
● 1 teaspoon cumin
● 1 tablespoons Mexican oregano
● 3 tablespoons Chicken bouillon
● Can of hominy
● Salt to taste
Directions:
● Put pork in a pot with the water, bay leaves, half of the onion, and 10 cloves of garlic
● Allow the meat to cook until tender (should take 2-3 hours) ***If water reduces, continue adding water until the
meat is completely covered
● Rehydrate chiles in separate hot water for about 15-30 mins. Onced hydrated, add to the blender with 7 cloves of
garlic and half an onion
● Once the meat is cooked, take out the onion and garlic
● Take a bit of the pork broth out and start straining the chili mix into to broth
● Add chicken bouillon, Mexican oregano, cumin, and hominy, cook for 5 extra minutes and you are ready to go!