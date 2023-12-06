Catalina Estrada – Chef, The Duplex

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

theduplexchicago.com

IG: @theduplexchicago

Pozole Rojo

Ingredients:

● 7 quarts of water

● 4 pounds of pork (preferably pork spine and pork shoulder)

● 16 chile Guajillo

● 5 chile ancho

● 5-10 chile de árbol ( this is the spicy pepper if you enjoy spice at all 10)

● 10 chile Pulla

● 2 chile pasilla

● 1 onion medium

● 17 garlic cloves

● 6 bay leaf

● 1 teaspoon cumin

● 1 tablespoons Mexican oregano

● 3 tablespoons Chicken bouillon

● Can of hominy

● Salt to taste

Directions:

● Put pork in a pot with the water, bay leaves, half of the onion, and 10 cloves of garlic

● Allow the meat to cook until tender (should take 2-3 hours) ***If water reduces, continue adding water until the

meat is completely covered

● Rehydrate chiles in separate hot water for about 15-30 mins. Onced hydrated, add to the blender with 7 cloves of

garlic and half an onion

● Once the meat is cooked, take out the onion and garlic

● Take a bit of the pork broth out and start straining the chili mix into to broth

● Add chicken bouillon, Mexican oregano, cumin, and hominy, cook for 5 extra minutes and you are ready to go!