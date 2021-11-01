Lunchbreak: Potato Latke with Smoked Salmon Dip and details on the Taste of Fulton Market

Mitch Cavanah, Executive Chef, Morgan’s on Fulton and Marvin’s Food & Fuel

Event:

The First Annual Taste of Fulton Market: Thursday, November 4th from 5 pm to 9 pm. at the Retractable Rooftop at Morgan’s on Fulton, 952 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607.

A celebration of the long history of the Fulton Market Dining District.

The event aims to unite Fulton Market’s leading restaurants for the first time while raising money for the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

http://www.TasteofFultonMarket.com

Tickets are $55. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-fulton-market-tickets-178301232787

Recipe:

Potato Latke with Smoked Salmon Dip (available at Marvin’s Food & Fuel – Taste of Fulton Market participant)

Serves 4

For the Latkes:

2 ea Idaho Potatoes, peeled

½ Yellow Onion, peeled

1 tbl Parsley, chopped fine

1 Egg

¼ c Gluten Free Flour

1 tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

For the Smoked Salmon Dip:

1 cup Sour Cream

1 cup Granny Smith Apple, finely diced

Zest of 1 Lemon

½ tsp Fresh Dill, chopped fine

½ c Mayonnaise

½ tsp Kosher Salt

To Serve:

Sprigs of Fresh Dill

Trout or Salmon Roe (optional)

For the Latkes:

Shred the potatoes and onion through the medium sized holes of a box grater, into a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. In a large saute pan over medium high heat and ½ cup of oil. Using a half cup measuring cup, pour the potato mix into the hot oil. Repeat with the remaining potato mix. Cook for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Carefully flip the latkes and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining potato mix.

For the Smoked Salmon Dip:

Combine the sour cream, Granny Smith apple, lemon zest, dill, mayonnaise and salt in a bowl. Stir to combine.

To serve:

Place the latkes on a serving plate. Place a heaping tablespoon of the smoked salmon dip on top of each latke. Garnish with a dollop of trout or salmon roe and a small piece of fresh dill.