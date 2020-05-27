Lunchbreak: Potato Gnocchi with Shrimp and Tomato Basil Sauce

Executive Chef Mario Garcia, Hilton Chicago

https://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/illinois/hilton-chicago-CHICHHH/index.html

Recipe:

Chef Mario Garcia’s Potato Gnocchi

Gnocchi

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs Russet Potatoes

• 1 ¼ to 1 ½ cups of all purpose flour

• 3 large eggs

• 2 table spoons of Kosher salt

Process:

1. Pre-Heat oven at 350*F and bake the potatoes for 1 hour or until they are completely cooked.

2. Peel potatoes and press through a potato ricer.

3. Place the graded hot potatoes on a board or a flat surface.

4. Make a well in the center of the potatoes and place a layer of the flour in the well and add the yolks. Then add about half cup of flour and salt to taste. Use a dough scraper to chop the potatoes into the flour and eggs.

5. This process should be done quickly, combining for about 20 to 30 seconds. Add flour as necessary to avoid having a heavy ad sticky gnocchi.

6. Shape the dough into a ball and roll lightly on a floured surface. Pull off a section of the dough and roll it by hand on a lightly floured surface into a “snake” about ½ inch thick.

7. Cut into ½ inch pieces and using your hand, roll each piece into a ball. Then roll balls on the home made gnocchi paddle, or over the back of a fork to create an oval shape with indentations.

8. Test one gnocchi by placing it in boiling salted water. It is cooked when it floats to the surface. Taste the seasoning and texture and add more salt or more flour if the texture seems mushy.

Gnocchi with Shrimp and Tomato Basil Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 lbs (16oz or 2 cups) freshly cooked gnocchi

• 8 oz (1cup) cooked shell off shrimp

• 8 oz (1 cup)diced tomatoes

• 2 oz (4T) butter

• 2 tbs olive oil

• 3 ea cloves of garlic (chopped garlic)

• 4 oz (1/2 cup) heavy cream

• 6 to 8 fresh basil leaves

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Grated parmesan to taste

Process:

1. Fill a deep pot with water and salt and bring it to a boil, once it is boiling place your gnocchi to cook.

2. In the meantime, add the oil to a deep skillet over medium heat, once it is hot add the garlic and shrimps and cook for about 30 seconds.

3. Add the diced tomatoes and give it all a good stir. Season with salt and pepper – go light as the flavors are going to develop more as it keeps cooking.

4. Once the gnocchi start floating, remove them and place them in the pan with the shrimps and sauce.

5. Stir in the gnocchi fairly often and add in your fresh butter and cream. The sauce will thicken as the gnocchi releases the starch and mixes with the cream and butter. 6. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed, once happy with the flavors, turn off the heat and garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

Enjoy!!

Note: you can add the parmesan and fresh basil at the end of cooking process and incorporate it into the sauce as well.