Lunchbreak: Potato Cakes

Guy W. Meikle – Executive Chef and Owner of Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

http://heritage-chicago.com

  • Heritage launches Labor Meal Kits for pickup to celebrate the holiday
    • All of our Labor Day meal kits will generously feed a family of four. Simply heat and serve, anytime you like, with the provided easy-to-follow instructions. Place your order any time before 9p on Wednesday, September 2 — to pick up anytime between 11a-8p from Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, September 6. Choose from the “Super Amazing Everything You Want” kit ($325), the “Keep It Easy” grill package ($225) or the “Famous Dad Bod” meal kit ($150). To further customize your meal, call the restaurant at 773-661-9577 and add oyster kits, sauces, snacks, house made treats and more!
  • Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar launches “Heritage Market” for pickup and delivery 
    • All of the favorite sauce, pickles, giardiniera, beet cocktail, house-made breads, Shane’s delicious kimchi, ice cream and even shuck-it-yourself oyster kits – available 4p-9p, seven days a week for pick-up and delivery
heritage-chicago.com/heritage-market

Recipe:

Potato Cakes

Ingredients:

Kennebec Potatoes – about 3-4 (or 34oz)

White Onion – 1 medium onion (or 4oz)

Eggs – 3

AP Flour – 1 ½ cups (or 7.5oz)

Cajun Seasoning – ¼ cup (or .35oz)

Salt – to taste

Black Pepper – to taste

Method of Preparation:

  1. Shred potatoes, white onions in food processor.
  2. With towel, squeeze as much moisture out mixture.
  3. Mix with remaining ingredients.
  4. Form into patties, fry in a shallow pan of oil at 325 degree temp until cooked (approx.. 4-5 minutes).  Drain on paper towels, season w/ salt & pepper.
  5. Top with your choice of toppings.  Chef used herring roe, smoked salmon, crème fraiche, herbs, etc.

