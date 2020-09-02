Lunchbreak: Potato Cakes

Guy W. Meikle – Executive Chef and Owner of Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar
Check out:
- Heritage launches Labor Meal Kits for pickup to celebrate the holiday
- All of our Labor Day meal kits will generously feed a family of four. Simply heat and serve, anytime you like, with the provided easy-to-follow instructions. Place your order any time before 9p on Wednesday, September 2 — to pick up anytime between 11a-8p from Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, September 6. Choose from the “Super Amazing Everything You Want” kit ($325), the “Keep It Easy” grill package ($225) or the “Famous Dad Bod” meal kit ($150). To further customize your meal, call the restaurant at 773-661-9577 and add oyster kits, sauces, snacks, house made treats and more!
- View menus:
- Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar launches “Heritage Market” for pickup and delivery
- All of the favorite sauce, pickles, giardiniera, beet cocktail, house-made breads, Shane’s delicious kimchi, ice cream and even shuck-it-yourself oyster kits – available 4p-9p, seven days a week for pick-up and delivery
- Heritage Market Menu:
heritage-chicago.com/heritage-market
Recipe:
Potato Cakes
Ingredients:
Kennebec Potatoes – about 3-4 (or 34oz)
White Onion – 1 medium onion (or 4oz)
Eggs – 3
AP Flour – 1 ½ cups (or 7.5oz)
Cajun Seasoning – ¼ cup (or .35oz)
Salt – to taste
Black Pepper – to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Shred potatoes, white onions in food processor.
- With towel, squeeze as much moisture out mixture.
- Mix with remaining ingredients.
- Form into patties, fry in a shallow pan of oil at 325 degree temp until cooked (approx.. 4-5 minutes). Drain on paper towels, season w/ salt & pepper.
- Top with your choice of toppings. Chef used herring roe, smoked salmon, crème fraiche, herbs, etc.