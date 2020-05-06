Lunchbreak: Portabella, Bacon Sausage, & Kale Fettuccini

Lance Avery – Founder/Chef, Big Fork Brands
Recipe:
Portabella, Bacon Sausage, & Kale Fettuccini
4 servings
Ingredients:
3 links Big Fork Bacon Sausage (portabella, hickory & applewood, or cracked black pepper), sliced lengthwise twice, then chopped
2 large portabellas, sliced thin
2 cloves garlic, smashed, rough chopped
½ cup white wine
½ cup reserved pasta water
¼ cup heavy whipping cream
8 cups loosely chopped kale
salt and pepper to taste
½ lb. fettuccini or wide egg noodles, cooked al dente, reserving ½ cup cooking liquid
½ cup shredded parmesan cheese, as garnish
Directions:
- Warm a large non-stick pan over medium high heat. Add the sausage and portabellas and cook, stirring often until the sausage and mushrooms begin to brown, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute, stirring often.
- Add the white wine, bring to a simmer, and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the pasta water, kale, and cream, bring to a simmer, and cook for 5 more minutes.
- Salt and pepper to taste. Add the cooked noodles to the pan and toss until the noodles are completely covered. Garish with the cheese.