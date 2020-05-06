Lunchbreak: Portabella, Bacon Sausage, & Kale Fettuccini

1  of  2
Lance Avery – Founder/Chef, Big Fork Brands

http://www.bigforkbrands.com

Recipe:

Portabella, Bacon Sausage, & Kale Fettuccini

4 servings

Ingredients:

3 links Big Fork Bacon Sausage (portabella, hickory & applewood, or cracked black pepper), sliced lengthwise twice, then chopped

2 large portabellas, sliced thin

2 cloves garlic, smashed, rough chopped

½ cup white wine

½ cup reserved pasta water

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

8 cups loosely chopped kale

salt and pepper to taste

½ lb. fettuccini or wide egg noodles, cooked al dente, reserving ½ cup cooking liquid

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese, as garnish

Directions:

  1. Warm a large non-stick pan over medium high heat.  Add the sausage and portabellas and cook, stirring often until the sausage and mushrooms begin to brown, about 5 minutes. 
  2. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute, stirring often. 
  3. Add the white wine, bring to a simmer, and cook for 5 minutes. 
  4. Add the pasta water, kale, and cream, bring to a simmer, and cook for 5 more minutes. 
  5. Salt and pepper to taste.  Add the cooked noodles to the pan and toss until the noodles are completely covered.  Garish with the cheese.

