Lunchbreak: Portabella, Bacon Sausage, & Kale Fettuccini

Gary Oppenheimer, Founder & Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org

AmpleHarvest.org and Bonnie Plants partnered to launch the Grow More. Feed More. initiative to encourage home gardeners to donate a total of 10 million pounds of fresh, home-grown vegetables to local food pantries this season. This initiative is a way for home gardeners to give back in their own communities, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased need across the nation.