Lunchbreak: Pork Tonkatsu

Shin Thompson, Chef & Co-Owner, Bokuchan’s Japanese Curry House
Bokuchan’s Japanese Curry House
3517 N. Spaulding Avenue – Chicago, IL 60618
(312) 730-4418
(Pick-Up & Delivery only)
Recipe:
Pork Tonkatsu
Serves 4
Ingredients:
Pork Loin Cutlets 5-6oz 4pc
Kosher Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
Panko Breadcrumbs 2 cups
Eggs 2ea
All Purpose Flour ½ cup
Canola Oil/Frying Oil 1 cup
Hot Mustard For Serving
Tonkatsu Sauce For Serving (about 2 tablespoons per serving)
Rice For Serving (⅓ – ½ cup of cooked rice per person)
- Prepare your rice of choice, about ⅓ – ½ cup per person.
- Pound each of the cutlets until they are approximately ¼- ½ inch thick using plastic wrap
- Season each side of the pork with salt and pepper
- Prepare a 3-stage breading procedure with the flour, beaten eggs and panko breadcrumbs each in separate containers.
- Lightly coat the cutlets in flour, shaking off any excess and transfer into the egg mixture.
- Thoroughly coat the cutlets with the egg mixture again taking off any excess before transferring to the bread crumb pan. Pat the cutlets with the panko breading it until fully coated.
- Heat a large pan with the frying oil on medium heat until about 325 degrees F.
- Lay the cutlets in the pan and fry for approximately 90 seconds on each side until a golden crispy texture is achieved. Drain the pork on paper towels and season each side with salt.
- Cut the pork into strips and plate with rice and top with your favorite tonkatsu sauce. Serve with the hot mustard on the side.