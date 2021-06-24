Lunchbreak: Pork Tonkatsu

Shin Thompson, Chef & Co-Owner, Bokuchan’s Japanese Curry House

Bokuchan’s Japanese Curry House

3517 N. Spaulding Avenue – Chicago, IL 60618

(312) 730-4418

(Pick-Up & Delivery only)

Recipe:

Pork Tonkatsu

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Pork Loin Cutlets 5-6oz                                  4pc

Kosher Salt                                                          to taste

Black Pepper                                                     to taste

Panko Breadcrumbs                                        2 cups

Eggs                                                                       2ea

All Purpose Flour                                              ½ cup

Canola Oil/Frying Oil                                       1 cup

Hot Mustard                                       For Serving

Tonkatsu Sauce                                 For Serving (about 2 tablespoons per serving)

Rice                                                        For Serving (⅓ – ½ cup of cooked rice per person)

  1. Prepare your rice of choice, about ⅓ – ½ cup per person.
  2. Pound each of the cutlets until they are approximately ¼- ½ inch thick using plastic wrap
  3. Season each side of the pork with salt and pepper
  4. Prepare a 3-stage breading procedure with the flour, beaten eggs and panko breadcrumbs each in separate containers. 
  5. Lightly coat the cutlets in flour, shaking off any excess and transfer into the egg mixture.
  6. Thoroughly coat the cutlets with the egg mixture again taking off any excess before transferring to the bread crumb pan.  Pat the cutlets with the panko breading it until fully coated. 
  7. Heat a large pan with the frying oil on medium heat until about 325 degrees F. 
  8. Lay the cutlets in the pan and fry for approximately 90 seconds on each side until a golden crispy texture is achieved.  Drain the pork on paper towels and season each side with salt. 
  9. Cut the pork into strips and plate with rice and top with your favorite tonkatsu sauce. Serve with the hot mustard on the side.

