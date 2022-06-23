Lance Avery, Founder of Big Fork Brands

http://www.bigforkbrands.com

4 Chicago iconic sauces: Chicago Sauce, Chicago Fire Sauce, Chicago Fry Sauce, & Gangster Sauce. These sauces are brand new, made in Chicagoland by a Chicagoan. Made by Big Fork Brands, creators of Bacon Sausage, Craft Pork Jerky, and Craft Pork Snack Sticks, they have the essence of Chicago and put it in a bottle.

Recipes:

Best Pork Ribs, Chicago-Style

Spread Chicago Sauce on both side of the pork spare ribs. Sprinkle generously with your favorite rub. Loosely wrap in plastic wrap and chill overnight. The next day, place the ribs in a smoker at 220F for 3 hours, using a combination of hickory & applewood. Wrap the ribs in foil, and put back in the smoker for an additional 2 hours. At the 5-hour mark check the ribs. If the meat is not tender, at this point, remove the ribs from the foil, brush with your favorite bbq sauce, and cook for an additional hour. If the ribs are still not tender, continue to cook, checking every 30 minutes. Once the ribs are tender, remove from heat and let rest in the foil for at least 30 minutes. Slice and serve.

+

8 servings

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, medium diced

1 link Big Fork Bacon Sausage, sliced lengthwise twice, then chopped thin

1 tablespoon apple cider

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons Chicago Sauce

½ medium red onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

½ tsp. dried dill weed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ tsp. seasoned salt, as garnish

1 green onion spring, sliced thin, as garnish

Directions:

Place the diced potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer, and continue cooking until the potatoes are soft, around 8 – 10 minutes. Drain the potatoes and add to a large mixing bowl. Hold. Brown the sausage over medium heat until evenly brown. Toss the sausage into the cooling potatoes. In a medium sized bowl, mix together the apple cider vinegar, mayo, Chicago Sauce, onion, celery, eggs, and dill weed until evenly combined. Toss gently the mayo mixture with the potato mixture until evenly combined. Taste, season with salt and pepper and taste again. Transfer the potato salad to a serving bowl, sprinkle with seasoned salt and green onion, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to chill before serving. Can be held in the fridge for up to 5 days before serving. This recipe can also be doubled easily if you are feeding a crowd.