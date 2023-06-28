Dean Eliacostas
Event:
Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival
July 8th and 9th
12307 South Ridgeland Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463
Recipe:
Pork Souvlaki
2 Pounds Pork Tenderloin (Optional Pork loin rib end or collar)
Marinade:
¾ cup olive oil
3 tbsp lemon juice fresh
2 tbsp dried oregano Greek
1 tbsp dried savory
1 tbsp Honey
1 tbsp red wine vinegar (aged)
Salt and pepper
- Combine all ingredients for marinade and whisk thoroughly.
- Start to fabricate the pork by trimming off any connective tissue, then cut pork into 1-inch pieces keeping the cuts as uniform as possible to make sure the pork cooks evenly.
- Then add pork to the marinade and mix thoroughly, cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
- Make sure to start your grill 30 minutes prior to removing pork from refrigerator. If using wooden skewers soak in water for at least 30 minutes up to 1 hour before skewering the pork.
- Then take pork from marinade and begin to skewer pork leaving 1 inch on each end open.
- Season skewers with salt and pepper and place on grill turning occasionally to achieve a nice golden color on all sides, once pork has reached 145 degrees remove pork from grill and squeeze some fresh lemon juice and enjoy….
Tzatziki Sauce
2-3 each seedless cucumbers (4 cup grated cucumber)
3 cups plain Greek yogurt
4 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
4 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
2 tbsp lemon juice
2 clove garlic, minced
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Line a sieve with a damp cheesecloth and place it over a large bowl, put yogurt into the sieve, cover with plastic wrap, and drain in the refrigerator for 24 hours.
- Peel only half the cucumbers leaving some of the skin on, cut them in half lengthwise, using a teaspoon, scrape out all seeds and discard.
- Grate the cucumbers with a box grater using the large holes on a four- sided grater, place in a strainer over a bowl and lightly salt the cucumber and allow them to drain for 1 hour.
- After 1 hour, place grated cucumbers into a piece of cheesecloth and squeeze out excess water.
- Place yogurt into a bowl and add all remaining ingredients and mix well then add strained cucumber and adjust seasoning.