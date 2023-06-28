Dean Eliacostas

Event:

Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival

July 8th and 9th

12307 South Ridgeland Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463

http://www.saint-spyridon.net

Recipe:

Pork Souvlaki

2 Pounds Pork Tenderloin (Optional Pork loin rib end or collar)

Marinade:

¾  cup olive oil

3 tbsp lemon juice fresh

2 tbsp dried oregano Greek

1 tbsp dried savory

1 tbsp Honey

1 tbsp red wine vinegar (aged)

Salt and pepper

  1. Combine all ingredients for marinade and whisk thoroughly.
  2. Start to fabricate the pork by trimming off any connective tissue, then cut pork into 1-inch pieces keeping the cuts as uniform as possible to make sure the pork cooks evenly.
  3. Then add pork to the marinade and mix thoroughly, cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
  4. Make sure to start your grill 30 minutes prior to removing pork from refrigerator. If using wooden skewers soak in water for at least 30 minutes up to 1 hour before skewering the pork.
  5. Then take pork from marinade and begin to skewer pork leaving 1 inch on each end open.
  6. Season skewers with salt and pepper and place on grill turning occasionally to achieve a nice golden color on all sides, once pork has reached 145 degrees remove pork from grill and squeeze some fresh lemon juice and enjoy….

Tzatziki Sauce

2-3 each seedless cucumbers     (4 cup grated cucumber)

3 cups plain Greek yogurt

4 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Line a sieve with a damp cheesecloth and place it over a large bowl, put yogurt into the sieve, cover with plastic wrap, and drain in the refrigerator for 24 hours.
  1. Peel only half the cucumbers leaving some of the skin on, cut them in half lengthwise, using a teaspoon, scrape out all seeds and discard.
  1. Grate the cucumbers with a box grater using the large holes on a four- sided grater, place in a strainer over a bowl and lightly salt the cucumber and allow them to drain for 1 hour.
  1. After 1 hour, place grated cucumbers into a piece of cheesecloth and squeeze out excess water.
  1. Place yogurt into a bowl and add all remaining ingredients and mix well then add strained cucumber and adjust seasoning.