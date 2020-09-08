Lunchbreak: Pork Pernil

Chef Miguel Tenesaca, Carnivale Restaurant

Carnivale Chicago
https://www.carnivalechicago.com/

Recipe:

Chef Miguel’s Pork Pernil Puerto Rico Style Ingredients

  • 10lb. Pork Shoulder (Boneless)
  • 1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil
  • 12 Cloves Garlic (Minced)
  • 1/4 Cup Oregano Fresh (Leaves Only)
  • 1 Tbsp. Dried Oregano
  • 2 Tbsp. Adobo Seasoning 
  • 1 Tbsp. Paprika 
  • 1 Tsp. Salt (Plus More For Seasoning At The End)
  • 1/2 Tsp.  Ground Bulk Pepper
  • 2 Lemons Juice Only
  • 1 Orange Juice Only

Instructions

  • Mix dried ingredients together, then add garlic, oil, lemon juice and orange juice
  • Rub the mix into the pork
  • Pre-heat oven at 300*F
  • Place Pork Shoulder in oven uncovered for 3 hours at 300
    • First 2 hours cover with plastic and foil
    • Last hour Uncover and cook to get roasted and crispy edges around the pork
  • Use the drippings as your glaze for the pork
  • Serve with rice or mashed potatoes

