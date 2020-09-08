Lunchbreak: Pork Pernil

Chef Miguel Tenesaca, Carnivale Restaurant
Recipe:
Chef Miguel’s Pork Pernil Puerto Rico Style Ingredients
- 10lb. Pork Shoulder (Boneless)
- 1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil
- 12 Cloves Garlic (Minced)
- 1/4 Cup Oregano Fresh (Leaves Only)
- 1 Tbsp. Dried Oregano
- 2 Tbsp. Adobo Seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. Paprika
- 1 Tsp. Salt (Plus More For Seasoning At The End)
- 1/2 Tsp. Ground Bulk Pepper
- 2 Lemons Juice Only
- 1 Orange Juice Only
Instructions
- Mix dried ingredients together, then add garlic, oil, lemon juice and orange juice
- Rub the mix into the pork
- Pre-heat oven at 300*F
- Place Pork Shoulder in oven uncovered for 3 hours at 300
- First 2 hours cover with plastic and foil
- Last hour Uncover and cook to get roasted and crispy edges around the pork
- Use the drippings as your glaze for the pork
- Serve with rice or mashed potatoes