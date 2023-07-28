Chef Mike Carroll, Executive Chef of Thomas & Dutch

Thomas & Dutch

703 Church St. Evanston, IL 60201

https://www.thomasanddutch.com/

In addition to their weekday lunch menu, Thomas & Dutch has also launched their weekend brunch program. Now open for brunch on Saturdays and Sunday from 10am to 3pm,the weekend brunch menu celebrates Thomas & Dutch’s usage of their family farm, Brown Dog Farm in Southwestern Wisconsin, featuring a number of honey-focused dishes for a delicious morning meal.

Thomas & Dutch is also available for private events, with an upstairs North Shore Room perfect for corporate events, wedding receptions and any celebration. This event space and bar can accommodate up to 120 guests, and we also offer plated brunch, lunch and dinner packages as well as variations of wine and cocktail libations packages available for a truly customizable event planning experience. For those interested in learning more about our private event space, visit our website for more details.

Recipe:

Dutch’s Melt Sandwich

Equipment:

2 saute pans, metal spatula

Ingredients:

8oz Mangalitsa Pork Patty (Hungarian breed of pig)

2 slices gruyere (or similar) cheese,

1/4 cup caramelized onions,

2 slices rye bread,

1 TBS creamy 1000 lochs dressing,

2 TBS butter.

Caramelized Onion Prep

2 TBS Vegetable oil

1 each onions

1/4 tsp salt

1000 Lochs Dressing

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 TBS pickled onion

1 TBS sweet pickles

Prep:

Caramelized onions. Peel and slice an onion into thin slices. Slowly caramelize in 2TBS vegetable oil in a saucepan on medium heat, stirring frequently.

Add a 1/4tsp of salt Reserve.

You can make as much of this as you like for various dishes throughout the week.

1000 Lochs Dressing:

You can use any creamy style dressing or aioli you like, or…. In a mixing bowl, add 1 cup of mayonnaise (aioli)

Chop 1TBS pickled onions and 1TBS sweet pickles. Mix together and reserve.

Instructions:

Heat 2 saute pans on medium heat (a flat top or plancha is best), one for the pork patty, the other for griddling the rye bread. Make sure the bread pan is large enough for 2 slices of bread.

Season the pork patty with salt. Add 1 TBS butter to both pans and allow to fully melt. Add the pork patty to one and the bread to the other.

Place a slice of gruyere on each slice of bread to allow it to melt. Gently toast rye bread till golden brown.

Meanwhile, allow the pork patty to cook for 3 minutes then flip using a spatula and continue to cook for an additional 4 minutes to cook fully but remain juicy.

Place toasted rye bread and melted cheese on a cutting board. On one slice add caramelized onions, on the other the 1000 lochs dressing. Place the patty on the dressing side, top with the onion side. Cut into desired shape, enjoy!!

*for the home cook – For the pork, yes, if the viewer wishes to have a true Dutch Melt, then pork is the way to go, however, any substitution can be made, ground turkey, burger, chicken, etc…