Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch

http://www.FirstWatch.com

First Watch – the leading daytime café serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer, Naperville, Bloomingdale Court (just opened October 24)

First Watch’s holiday menu selections are available October 31st through January 1st and include: Gingerbread Spice Donuts – Warm cake donut holes tossed with gingerbread spice and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel toffee sauce and crème anglaise. Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito – Savory braised beef Barbacoa, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly seasoned potatoes, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with red chile hollandaise and topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh smashed avocado, Cotija cheese and cilantro. Pork Green Chile Hash -Hand-shredded pork shoulder tossed with freshly seasoned potatoes, Monterey Jack, fire-roasted green chile sauce and lime crema. Topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, house-pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with warm wheat-corn tortillas and freshly cut lime. Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of hardwood smoked bacon or all-natural chicken, pork or turkey sausage.



From the juice bar:

Cranberry Crush – Cranberry, Fuji apple, lemon, cane sugar and cinnamon.

Recipe:

PORK GREEN CHILE HASH RECIPE

½ Cup Pulled Pork or Carnitas

⅓ Cup Roasted Salsa Verde

1 ½ Cups Cubed Breakfast Potatoes

¼ Cup Shredded Jack Cheese

1 TBL Lime Crema (See Below)

2 Each Fresh Eggs Cooked to Preference

2 TBL Pickled Red Onions (See Below)

1 tsp Cilantro, Chiffonade

2 Each Corn or Flour Tortillas

1 Each Lime Wedge

Cooking Steps

Heat a tablespoon of oil or butter in a large skillet.

Add pork or carnitas and cook until the meat starts to get crispy with some color on medium heat. About 2 minutes.

In a small saucepan heat the salsa verde until hot.

Add the breakfast potatoes and heat with the pork until the potatoes are hot, stirring to keep from burning.

Add the shredded jack cheese and turn off the heat. Gently toss with a rubber spatula to combine and melt cheese.

Prepare your fresh shell eggs as you prefer. We like over medium for the runny yolks!

In a serving bowl add the contents of the hash and spread evenly and then top with 1/3 cup of warmed salsa verde.

Top with your eggs and then add a zigzag of Lime Crema over the top of the eggs.

Finish the presentation with the pickled red onions, cilantro, warmed tortillas and the lime wedge.

Serve and enjoy!

Sub Recipes

Lime Crema

8 fl oz Sour Cream

1 TBL Lime Juice

Pinch Sea Salt

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Pickled Red Onions

1 Each Large Red Onion, Julienned

1 Cup Hot Water

1 Cup Sugar

1 Cup White Vinegar

Mix water, sugar, and white vinegar together until sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture over the julienned onions and store covered in the refrigerator overnight.

Drain before using.