Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch
First Watch – the leading daytime café serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer, Naperville, Bloomingdale Court (just opened October 24)
Check Out:
- First Watch’s holiday menu selections are available October 31st through January 1st and include:
- Gingerbread Spice Donuts – Warm cake donut holes tossed with gingerbread spice and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel toffee sauce and crème anglaise.
- Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito – Savory braised beef Barbacoa, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly seasoned potatoes, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with red chile hollandaise and topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh smashed avocado, Cotija cheese and cilantro.
- Pork Green Chile Hash -Hand-shredded pork shoulder tossed with freshly seasoned potatoes, Monterey Jack, fire-roasted green chile sauce and lime crema. Topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, house-pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with warm wheat-corn tortillas and freshly cut lime.
- Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of hardwood smoked bacon or all-natural chicken, pork or turkey sausage.
From the juice bar:
- Cranberry Crush – Cranberry, Fuji apple, lemon, cane sugar and cinnamon.
Recipe:
PORK GREEN CHILE HASH RECIPE
- ½ Cup Pulled Pork or Carnitas
- ⅓ Cup Roasted Salsa Verde
- 1 ½ Cups Cubed Breakfast Potatoes
- ¼ Cup Shredded Jack Cheese
- 1 TBL Lime Crema (See Below)
- 2 Each Fresh Eggs Cooked to Preference
- 2 TBL Pickled Red Onions (See Below)
- 1 tsp Cilantro, Chiffonade
- 2 Each Corn or Flour Tortillas
- 1 Each Lime Wedge
Cooking Steps
- Heat a tablespoon of oil or butter in a large skillet.
- Add pork or carnitas and cook until the meat starts to get crispy with some color on medium heat. About 2 minutes.
- In a small saucepan heat the salsa verde until hot.
- Add the breakfast potatoes and heat with the pork until the potatoes are hot, stirring to keep from burning.
- Add the shredded jack cheese and turn off the heat. Gently toss with a rubber spatula to combine and melt cheese.
- Prepare your fresh shell eggs as you prefer. We like over medium for the runny yolks!
- In a serving bowl add the contents of the hash and spread evenly and then top with 1/3 cup of warmed salsa verde.
- Top with your eggs and then add a zigzag of Lime Crema over the top of the eggs.
- Finish the presentation with the pickled red onions, cilantro, warmed tortillas and the lime wedge.
- Serve and enjoy!
Sub Recipes
Lime Crema
- 8 fl oz Sour Cream
- 1 TBL Lime Juice
- Pinch Sea Salt
Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.
Pickled Red Onions
- 1 Each Large Red Onion, Julienned
- 1 Cup Hot Water
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 1 Cup White Vinegar
Mix water, sugar, and white vinegar together until sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture over the julienned onions and store covered in the refrigerator overnight.
Drain before using.