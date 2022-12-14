Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch

http://www.FirstWatch.com

First Watch – the leading daytime café serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer, Naperville, Bloomingdale Court (just opened October 24)

  • First Watch’s holiday menu selections are available October 31st through January 1st and include:
    • Gingerbread Spice Donuts – Warm cake donut holes tossed with gingerbread spice and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel toffee sauce and crème anglaise.
    • Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito – Savory braised beef Barbacoa, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly seasoned potatoes, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with red chile hollandaise and topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh smashed avocado, Cotija cheese and cilantro.
    • Pork Green Chile Hash -Hand-shredded pork shoulder tossed with freshly seasoned potatoes, Monterey Jack, fire-roasted green chile sauce and lime crema. Topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, house-pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with warm wheat-corn tortillas and freshly cut lime.
    • Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of hardwood smoked bacon or all-natural chicken, pork or turkey sausage.

From the juice bar:

  • Cranberry Crush – Cranberry, Fuji apple, lemon, cane sugar and cinnamon.

Recipe:

PORK GREEN CHILE HASH RECIPE

  • ½ Cup Pulled Pork or Carnitas
  • ⅓ Cup Roasted Salsa Verde
  • 1 ½ Cups Cubed Breakfast Potatoes
  • ¼ Cup Shredded Jack Cheese
  • 1 TBL Lime Crema (See Below)
  • 2 Each Fresh Eggs Cooked to Preference
  • 2 TBL Pickled Red Onions (See Below)
  • 1 tsp Cilantro, Chiffonade
  • 2 Each Corn or Flour Tortillas
  • 1 Each Lime Wedge

Cooking Steps

  • Heat a tablespoon of oil or butter in a large skillet.
  • Add pork or carnitas and cook until the meat starts to get crispy with some color on medium heat. About 2 minutes.
  • In a small saucepan heat the salsa verde until hot.
  • Add the breakfast potatoes and heat with the pork until the potatoes are hot, stirring to keep from burning.
  • Add the shredded jack cheese and turn off the heat. Gently toss with a rubber spatula to combine and melt cheese.
  • Prepare your fresh shell eggs as you prefer. We like over medium for the runny yolks!
  • In a serving bowl add the contents of the hash and spread evenly and then top with 1/3 cup of warmed salsa verde.
  • Top with your eggs and then add a zigzag of Lime Crema over the top of the eggs.
  • Finish the presentation with the pickled red onions, cilantro, warmed tortillas and the lime wedge.
  • Serve and enjoy!

Sub Recipes

Lime Crema

  • 8 fl oz Sour Cream
  • 1 TBL Lime Juice
  • Pinch Sea Salt

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Pickled Red Onions

  • 1 Each Large Red Onion, Julienned
  • 1 Cup Hot Water
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • 1 Cup White Vinegar

Mix water, sugar, and white vinegar together until sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture over the julienned onions and store covered in the refrigerator overnight.

Drain before using.