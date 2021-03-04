Lunchbreak: Pork Belly Ssam & details on an event celebrating International Women’s Day

Beverly Kim, Chef/Owner of restaurants Parachute & Wherewithall in Chicago, Founder of non-profit The Abundance Setting

Event:

Nearly 100 women restaurateurs across nine of its cities invite all to join them for “Dine Together & Let’s Talk” on March 8, 2021. This virtual dining event features collaborative, surprise multi-restaurant dining experiences for takeout by the women of Let’s Talk. These dinners span four to ten-course menus priced $45-$150, and in Chicago orders can be placed at www.exploretock.com/letstalkdinetogetherchicago until March 4th. Guests are invited to Dine Together as one city and join in a Zoom conversation from 7-8pm with the Let’s Talk women.

Recipe:

Grilled Gunthorp Farm Pork Belly “Ssam” (pronounced “saam”) with Gotham Greens, Ssamjjang (pronounced “sam jang”) Sauce, and Pickled Moo Radish Kimchi

Ingredients:

6 oz. 1/4” sliced Gunthorp Farm pork belly (or you can get this already sliced at Hmart or Joongboo Grocery Store)

1 head of butter lettuce

1 cup of Ssamjang Sauce (see recipe below)

1 cup of Pickled Moo Radish Kimchi (see recipe below)

Ssamjang sauce:

2 T gochujang

2 T doenjang

1 T toasted sesame seed

1 T brown rice syrup

2 tsp Korean brown sugar (light brown sugar)

2 scallions minced

2 T minced yellow/white onion

2 large garlic clove micro-planed

1 tsp micro-planed ginger

1 splash essig essence or 1 T + a splash rice vinegar or lemon juice

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix with a whisk until well combined. Keep cold until ready to use.

Pickled Moo Radish Kimchi:

3 cups Korean radish cut into 1⁄4 batons

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup white vinegar

3 cloves micro-planed garlic

1 T + 1 tsp salt

1 T gochugaru flake

A splash sesame oil

Splash of white vinegar (or essig essence)

Directions:

In a non- reactive container, mix the first four ingredients together. Cover and let mixture sit unrefrigerated overnight. The next day, remove radish from liquid and combine radish in a mixing bowl with garlic, remaining salt, gochugaru flake, sesame oil and white vinegar or essig essence.

Using a cast iron or a stove top grill, preheat the pan on high heat until it is hot enough to make a sizzle sound when you add the meat. Sear without oil for 1-2 minutes per side. To complete the dish, place pork belly, ssamjang sauce and pickled radish inside the butter lettuce as a lettuce wrap or eat with rice.