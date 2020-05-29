Lunchbreak: Pork Belly Reuben Sandwich

Michael Ponzio, Executive Chef, Union League Club of Chicago
Recipe:
Smoked Pork Belly Reuben
For the Sandwich:
2 slices Marble Rye Bread
4 tbsp Reuben Dressing (recipe below)
4 oz Smoked Pork Belly (you could also use turkey, corned beef or pastrami store bought) [Chef used a rub including garlic, cumin, oregano, brown sugar, salt & pepper on whole pork belly.]
2 slices Swiss Cheese
½ cup Sauerkraut
- Crispy the pork belly in a pan until golden brown, then top with the swiss cheese
- To build the sandwich, lay 1 piece of bread on the board
- Smear the dressing on the bread and top with the pork belly
- Add the sauerkraut on top of the pork belly
- Smear a little more dressing on the top of the bread and place it on the sandwich
- Slice and eat!
For the Dressing:
4 tbsp Mayonnaise
2 tsp Tabasco
1 tbsp Ketchup
4 Pickle Slices, Chopped
½ tsp Chopped Raw Garlic
¼ Green Onion, Chopped
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well incorporated
- Allow dressing to sit in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes before using