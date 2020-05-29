Watch Live
Gov. Pritzker, health officials gives daily update on coronavirus in Illinois

Lunchbreak: Pork Belly Reuben Sandwich

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Ponzio, Executive Chef, Union League Club of Chicago

https://www.michaelponzio.com/
https://www.michaelponzio.com/

http://www.ulcc.org

Check out Chef Mike’s new episode of Fairway To Table on GolfPass – Monday, June 1st – Chef Mike visits Olympia Fields Country Club.

https://www.golfpass.com/watch/shows/fairway-to-table

https://www.ofcc.info/default.aspx?p=DynamicModule&pageid=402001&ssid=328686&vnf=1

Recipe:

Smoked Pork Belly Reuben

For the Sandwich:

2 slices Marble Rye Bread

4 tbsp Reuben Dressing (recipe below)

4 oz Smoked Pork Belly (you could also use turkey, corned beef or pastrami store bought) [Chef used a rub including garlic, cumin, oregano, brown sugar, salt & pepper on whole pork belly.]

2 slices Swiss Cheese

½ cup Sauerkraut

  1. Crispy the pork belly in a pan until golden brown, then top with the swiss cheese
  2. To build the sandwich, lay 1 piece of bread on the board
  3. Smear the dressing on the bread and top with the pork belly
  4. Add the sauerkraut on top of the pork belly
  5. Smear a little more dressing on the top of the bread and place it on the sandwich
  6. Slice and eat!

For the Dressing:

4 tbsp Mayonnaise

2 tsp Tabasco

1 tbsp Ketchup

4 Pickle Slices, Chopped

½ tsp Chopped Raw Garlic

¼ Green Onion, Chopped

  1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well incorporated
  2. Allow dressing to sit in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes before using

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News