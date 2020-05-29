Lunchbreak: Pork Belly Reuben Sandwich

Michael Ponzio, Executive Chef, Union League Club of Chicago

http://www.ulcc.org

Recipe:

Smoked Pork Belly Reuben

For the Sandwich:

2 slices Marble Rye Bread

4 tbsp Reuben Dressing (recipe below)

4 oz Smoked Pork Belly (you could also use turkey, corned beef or pastrami store bought) [Chef used a rub including garlic, cumin, oregano, brown sugar, salt & pepper on whole pork belly.]

2 slices Swiss Cheese

½ cup Sauerkraut

Crispy the pork belly in a pan until golden brown, then top with the swiss cheese To build the sandwich, lay 1 piece of bread on the board Smear the dressing on the bread and top with the pork belly Add the sauerkraut on top of the pork belly Smear a little more dressing on the top of the bread and place it on the sandwich Slice and eat!

For the Dressing:

4 tbsp Mayonnaise

2 tsp Tabasco

1 tbsp Ketchup

4 Pickle Slices, Chopped

½ tsp Chopped Raw Garlic

¼ Green Onion, Chopped

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well incorporated Allow dressing to sit in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes before using