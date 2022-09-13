Chef Joe Flamm – Rose Mary & BLVD Steakhouse

Rose Mary – 932 W. Fulton St., Chicago, IL https://www.rosemarychicago.com/

BLVD Steakhouse – 817 W. Lake St., Chicago, IL https://blvdchicago.com/

Event:

Chicago Gourmet Grand Cru 2022

https://www.chicagogourmet.org/

Presented by UnitedHealthcare and Lexus, this event features the world’s finest wines and spirits from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and unforgettable cuisine from award- winning chefs all on the beautiful Harris Theater Rooftop. Guests can choose from two Grand Cru sessions (2–5 PM and 7–10 PM) on Saturday, September 24 for a lovely and delicious way to spend the day.

Recipe:

Pork Belly Pampanella

5lb pork belly

1T fennel pollen

2tsp Hungarian paprika

2tsp salt

1tsp mustard powder

1tsp dry oregano

2tsp sugar

2oz (1/4 cup) honey

1T Calabrian chiles, diced

Preheat smoker or grill to 300F. Mix all dry ingredients and rub over belly. Smoke or grill ribs for 1.5 hours, then pull off and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap in foil and cook for another 1.5 hours or until tender. Mix honey and calabrian chiles in a small pan and bring up to a quick boil. Turn off and let steep for 5 minutes. Blast pork belly in a hot oven at 450F for about 3-5minutes, watching consistently, until golden brown and crisp. Drizzle belly with honey and chile mixture. Serve.

Slaw

1 head green cabbage sliced thin

.25c pickled red onion with juices

1/4c minced parsley

juice of one lemon

½c yogurt

salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients in bowl, serve on top of belly.