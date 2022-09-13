Chef Joe Flamm – Rose Mary & BLVD Steakhouse
Rose Mary – 932 W. Fulton St., Chicago, IL https://www.rosemarychicago.com/
BLVD Steakhouse – 817 W. Lake St., Chicago, IL https://blvdchicago.com/
Event:
Chicago Gourmet Grand Cru 2022
https://www.chicagogourmet.org/
Presented by UnitedHealthcare and Lexus, this event features the world’s finest wines and spirits from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and unforgettable cuisine from award- winning chefs all on the beautiful Harris Theater Rooftop. Guests can choose from two Grand Cru sessions (2–5 PM and 7–10 PM) on Saturday, September 24 for a lovely and delicious way to spend the day.
Recipe:
Pork Belly Pampanella
5lb pork belly
1T fennel pollen
2tsp Hungarian paprika
2tsp salt
1tsp mustard powder
1tsp dry oregano
2tsp sugar
2oz (1/4 cup) honey
1T Calabrian chiles, diced
- Preheat smoker or grill to 300F.
- Mix all dry ingredients and rub over belly.
- Smoke or grill ribs for 1.5 hours, then pull off and drizzle with olive oil.
- Wrap in foil and cook for another 1.5 hours or until tender.
- Mix honey and calabrian chiles in a small pan and bring up to a quick boil. Turn off and let steep for 5 minutes.
- Blast pork belly in a hot oven at 450F for about 3-5minutes, watching consistently, until golden brown and crisp.
- Drizzle belly with honey and chile mixture.
- Serve.
Slaw
1 head green cabbage sliced thin
.25c pickled red onion with juices
1/4c minced parsley
juice of one lemon
½c yogurt
salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients in bowl, serve on top of belly.