Lunchbreak: Pork Belly Bao

Chef Mark Hill

Recipe:

Pork Belly Bao from Chef Mark Hill of VU Rooftop

Recipe yields 8 Bork Belly Bao

Fresno Honey Glaze

1 12oz jar of pickled fresno chilies (available in most grocery stores and specialty markets)

1 medium yellow onion, large dice

1 cup of vegetable stock

¾ cup of honey

1 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Add the 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat. Add the diced onion, add the 1teaspoon of salt, and cook for about five minutes until onions start to turn translucent.

Add the sautéed onions, all of the vegetable stock, and about ¾ of the pickled fresno chilies to a blender. (Save the remaining ¼ of the pickled fresno chilies for garnish). Puree the ingredients while adding all of the honey until the consistency of the entire mixture is the puree of is like loose honey). Once completed, set aside.

Pork Belly

2 pound piece of pork belly, ideally 1.5 inches thick

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of granulated garlic powder

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Score the skin side of the pork belly with a knife, creating squares. On your stovetop, set the heat to high and once the large saucepan pan is hot, add all the extra virgin olive oil. Season the pork belly with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic powder and then and sear skin side down for about four minutes or until the skin starts to brown. Remove the pork belly from the pan and place on a sheet tray and put into oven with the skin side up. Cook for 15 minutes, then glaze the pork bell with a generous amount of the Fresno Honey Glaze, and then cook for about 15 more minutes. Remove the pork belly from the oven, let cool, and then slice the pork belly in ¼ to ½ inch slices. Glaze each slide of the pork belly with more of the Fresno Honey Glaze and then set aside.

Slaw

1 head red cabbage, cored and then thinly sliced

1 head green cabbage, cored and then thinly sliced

1 large carrot

1 cup of sweet corn, removed from the cob or from a can

2 limes

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

8 cilantro sprigs for garnish

Cut away the core from both cabbage, and then thinly both cabbages. Reserve 1 cup of the thinly sliced red cabbage and reserve 1 cup of the thinly sliced green cabbage for the slaw. Peel the carrot, and shred using a box grater or a food processor. Juice one of the limes into a small bowl, and quarter the other lime for garnish.

In a large bowl combine 1 cup of the thinly sliced red cabbage, 1 cup of the thinly sliced green cabbage, all the shredded cabbage, 1 cup of the sweet corn, the juice of the 1 lime, all the extra virgin olive oil, and all of the salt. Stir well. Save the remaining quartered lime and the 8 cilantro sprigs for garnish.

Bao Buns

Buy a package of Bao Buns. They are available in the freezer section at most Asian specialty stores. Steam or reheat buns prior to assembly per instructions on packaging.

Assembly

Take the steamed or reheated bao buns and open then up. Glaze each of the 8 slices of pork belly with extra Fresno Honey Glaze. Place one slice of the glazed pork belly in each of the 8 bao buns. Top each of the pieces of pork on the bao bun with about two tablespoons of the slaw. Place a sprig of cilantro and the remaining fresno chilies on top of the slaw. Squeeze some of the quartered limes on top if desired for more acidity.

Eat and enjoy!