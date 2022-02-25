Lunchbreak: Porchetta French Dip

Carlos Cruz, Executive Chef

Cultivate by Forbidden Root, 4710 N. Ravenswood Ave.

http://forbiddenroot.com/cultivate

Event:

Beer & Cheese Pairing! Calling all beer lovers and cheesemongers for our first taproom event…okay calling EVERYONE because you will not want to miss out on our first Beer & Cheese pairing event! Join us on Wednesday, March 9 from 6pm – 8pm for a flight of beer with 5 cheeses that perfectly pair together. The ideal amount of cheese for one person or two to share! $29.99 for 1 person, $39.99 for 2 people to share with an extra flight for the second person. Reserve your spot by emailing brian@forbiddenroot.com!



Recipe:

PORCHETTA FRENCH DIP

Porchetta:

Ingredients:

5 lbs pork belly, skinless

1 cup garlic, minced

2 tbsp rosemary, minced

2 tbsp thyme, minced

2 tbsp sage, minced

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp black pepper

Process:

Season pork liberally with salt then sprinkle with crushed black pepper on both sides. Only on meat side sprinkle chopped herbs, and minced garlic. Use your hands to rub the mixture deeply into the cracks and crevices of the meat.

Roll belly into a tight log while rolling towards the top of the cutting board, seam-side down. Cut 8 to 10 lengths of butcher’s twine that are long enough to tie around the pork belly. While rolled up, lay the twine down in regular intervals along your cutting board, about 1-inch apart each. Lay rolled pork belly (seam-side down) on top of strings. Start tying the twine from the outermost strings towards the center, tie up the roast very tightly.

For more profound flavor, wrap tightly in plastic and refrigerate at least overnight and up to three days. (If desired)

Preheat oven to 300°F. Place pork in a v-rack or resting rack that will be set in to a large roasting pan.

Place the roasting pan in the oven and roast until the internal temperature of pork reaches 160°F. Continue roasting until a skewer can be inserted into the pork with very little resistance.

Once cooked, allow to rest for 15 minutes. Slice with a serrated knife into 1-inch thick disks or smaller and serve.

Sandwich

Ingredients:

1pc Demi Baguette

4tbsp Fennel Aioli

1/2cup Herb Salad

5oz Porchetta Sliced

Process:

Slice Baguette in half, length wise.

Lather baguette, generously with fennel aioli, we like to sear the bread after lathering with aioli, this use is instead of using butter to toast.

On bottom bread, place hot sliced porchetta on top, add herb salad on top of the meat, then top with top portion of bread.

Cut in half, serve immediately.

HERB SALAD

Ingredients:

½ cup baby arugula

1 tbsp sliced pickled garlic

1 tsp crushed chile flakes

¼ cup shaved fennel

1 tsp EVOO

1 tsp lemon juice

Process:

Toss ingredients together in a bowl.