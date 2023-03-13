Mike Alaridi, Executive Chef

Virgin Hotels Chicago

203 N Wabash Avenue, Chicago

http://www.virginhotels.com/chicago

Recipe:

Pollo Alla Caprina

8 oz / Amish Chicken Brest skinless

1 Tablespoon / Sun dried tomato

1 Tablespoon / Kalamata olive slice

3 Tablespoon / Goat cheese

1 cup / Heavy cream

1 tablespoon Fresh thyme leaf

2 teaspoon Dry oregano

Salt & pepper to taste

4 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Side

1 cup / Baby marble potato

2 oz (1/4 cup) Apple wood smoked Bacon

2 oz (1/4 cup) Spanish onion

Prep Chicken

Marinated the chicken breast it with olive oil, salt & pepper, dry oregano and some of the freshly leaf’s thyme. Leave it out at room temperature for 30 min and it is ready to cook.

Prep the sauce

Add the cream on to saucepan in low heat. Add the goat cheese and let it cook till the cheese get melt it and incorporate with cream. Add the roughly chop sundried tomatoes, slice olives and fresh thyme leaves. teste for salt & pepper.

Prep the side

Boil the potato in salty water for 8 minutes. Drian and cut each potato in half.

In medium sauté pan at high heat add 2 Tablespoon of olive oil add the onions cook for 2 minutes, add the potatoes and Roughly chop the bacon let them get nice brown color sprinkle the dry oregano and slat & pepper for the taste.