Daniela Romero, Chef de Cuisine, Bazaar Meat & Bar Mar by Jose Andres

Bar Mar by Jose Andres: 120 N Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres: 120 N Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago

Bar Mar is open for lunch and provides a great option in the Loop for a beautiful weekday lunch.

Bazaar Meat is available for buyouts for lunch, which is a fun option for holiday private parties.

Both restaurants are participating in the Lynn Sage drink pink campaign, donating a portion of proceeds from each Pomegranate Salt Air Margarita sold during the month of October to the foundation to help support Breast Cancer Foundation research.

Poke Bowl

Bar Mar by Jose Andres

Sushi Rice, ⅔ cup cooked

2 cups Sushi Rice, short grain

Filtered Water, 1 ¾ cup

Sushi Rice Seasoning, ½ cup

Yuzu Mayo, 2 tsp

Yuzu Shibori Juice, ½ cup

Kewpie Mayo, 1 ¼ cups

Kosher Salt, 1 tsp

Rocoto Mayo, 2 tsp

Kewpie mayo, 1 ¼ cups

Aji rocoto puree, ⅓ cup

Sesame oil, ½ tsp

Kosher Salt, 1 tsp

Tuna, medium diced, 2oz

Hamachi, medium diced, 2oz

Ora King Salmon, medium diced, 2oz

Avocado, medium diced (1)

Kaiso, marinated, 2 tsp

Persian Cucumber, sliced (1)

Scallions, 1 tsp

White Yuzu Ponzu, ½ tsp

Procedure

Prepare the Sushi Rice

Measure short grain rice in a bowl or cooking pot Pour filtered water into the rice pot and stir, then immediately throw away the water through a chinois to avoid losing the rice. Return rice to the bowl and use fingers as a comb to stir rice quickly and polish the rice by rubbing each grain together. Fill the bowl with filter water again and repeat the rinsing and rubbing step. Throw away the last rinsed water completely, scale 410g of filtered water for steaming rice and add into the pot. Set the pot in the rice cooker and steam. *water amount and cooking time might vary based on the rice cooker brand. When rice is steamed, sprinkle seasoning vinegar evenly over steamed rice. Cutting steamed rice by embossed spatula to mix well vinegar Place rice over the tray and cool down with a hand fan. Ideal sushi temperature is 45C Store sushi rice in thermal container

Prepare Rocoto Mayo and Yuzu Mayo

Blend ingredients for Yuzu mayo and Rocoto Mayo together well (separately). Should be smooth emulsification, hold in a container/squeeze bottle.

Plate Poke Bowl

Lay down a layer of sushi rice in a shallow bowl Top with even rows of tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, kaiso, and cucumber Dress with ponzu and mayo sauces, top with scallions