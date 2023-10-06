Daniela Romero, Chef de Cuisine, Bazaar Meat & Bar Mar by Jose Andres
Bar Mar by Jose Andres: 120 N Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago
thebazaar.com/location/bar-mar-chicago/
Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres: 120 N Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago
thebazaar.com/location/bazaar-meat-chicago/
Check Out:
Bar Mar is open for lunch and provides a great option in the Loop for a beautiful weekday lunch.
Bazaar Meat is available for buyouts for lunch, which is a fun option for holiday private parties.
Both restaurants are participating in the Lynn Sage drink pink campaign, donating a portion of proceeds from each Pomegranate Salt Air Margarita sold during the month of October to the foundation to help support Breast Cancer Foundation research.
Recipe:
Poke Bowl
Bar Mar by Jose Andres
Sushi Rice, ⅔ cup cooked
2 cups Sushi Rice, short grain
Filtered Water, 1 ¾ cup
Sushi Rice Seasoning, ½ cup
Yuzu Mayo, 2 tsp
Yuzu Shibori Juice, ½ cup
Kewpie Mayo, 1 ¼ cups
Kosher Salt, 1 tsp
Rocoto Mayo, 2 tsp
Kewpie mayo, 1 ¼ cups
Aji rocoto puree, ⅓ cup
Sesame oil, ½ tsp
Kosher Salt, 1 tsp
Tuna, medium diced, 2oz
Hamachi, medium diced, 2oz
Ora King Salmon, medium diced, 2oz
Avocado, medium diced (1)
Kaiso, marinated, 2 tsp
Persian Cucumber, sliced (1)
Scallions, 1 tsp
White Yuzu Ponzu, ½ tsp
Procedure
Prepare the Sushi Rice
- Measure short grain rice in a bowl or cooking pot
- Pour filtered water into the rice pot and stir, then immediately throw away the water through a chinois to avoid losing the rice.
- Return rice to the bowl and use fingers as a comb to stir rice quickly and polish the rice by rubbing each grain together.
- Fill the bowl with filter water again and repeat the rinsing and rubbing step.
- Throw away the last rinsed water completely, scale 410g of filtered water for steaming rice and add into the pot.
- Set the pot in the rice cooker and steam. *water amount and cooking time might vary based on the rice cooker brand.
- When rice is steamed, sprinkle seasoning vinegar evenly over steamed rice. Cutting steamed rice by embossed spatula to mix well vinegar
- Place rice over the tray and cool down with a hand fan. Ideal sushi temperature is 45C
- Store sushi rice in thermal container
Prepare Rocoto Mayo and Yuzu Mayo
- Blend ingredients for Yuzu mayo and Rocoto Mayo together well (separately). Should be smooth emulsification, hold in a container/squeeze bottle.
Plate Poke Bowl
- Lay down a layer of sushi rice in a shallow bowl
- Top with even rows of tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, kaiso, and cucumber
- Dress with ponzu and mayo sauces, top with scallions