Chef Erwin Mallet, Culinary Director for Bonhomme Hospitality & Chef of Coquette

Poireaux (Leeks)

Charred Leek, Confits Leek, Gribiche, Smoked Leek Vinegar, Celeriac Brandade, Leek Dashi, Tangerine Oil

Ingredients

1lb Leeks

For Gribiche Sauce 

3 Hard boiled eggs

4 tbsp Cornichons

4 tbsp Capers

4 tbsp Dijon mustard

3 tbsp Chervil

3 tbsp Chives

2 oz. Leek vinegar

For Celeriac Brandade 

1 Smoked Celeriac

⅔ cup Shallots (confit)

¼ cup Garlic (confit )

½ cup Olive Oil (preferable Provencal) 

Salt

For Dashi

Leek tops

½ cup Kombu seaweed

2 Bay leaves

2 drops Tangerine oil 

8 cups Water

Method

  1. Prepare the Leeks. Preheat oven to 500F and roast leeks until the first layers are nearly charred for a nice smoky flavor. Remove from oven and set aside. 
  2. Prepare the Celeriac brandade. Smoke celeriac overnight, then blend with confit shallots, confit garlic and Provençal olive oil. 
  3. Prepare Gribiche sauce. Blend hard boiled eggs blend with cornichon, caper, chives, chervil, Dijon mustard and leek vinegar until a smooth texture. 
  4. Prepare Leek dashi. Place the green part of the leeks in water with fresh kombu seaweed and bay leaves, bring to a boil, simmer for 20 minutes, turn off, and leave to sit overnight for 12 hours.
  5. To serve, plate roasted leek and top with dots of the brandade and the gribiche sauce. Surround with a few spoonfuls of leek dashi and finish with a couple drops of tangerine oil.

Coquette

165 North Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607

312-929-3448

HOURS OF OPERATION

Tuesday to Saturday

5:00 PM to 2:00 AM

Sunday

5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

coquettechicago.com 

instagram.com/coquettechicago/ 

instagram.com/bonhommegroup/ 

instagram.com/erwinmallet/