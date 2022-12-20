Chef Erwin Mallet, Culinary Director for Bonhomme Hospitality & Chef of Coquette
Poireaux (Leeks)
Charred Leek, Confits Leek, Gribiche, Smoked Leek Vinegar, Celeriac Brandade, Leek Dashi, Tangerine Oil
Ingredients
1lb Leeks
For Gribiche Sauce
3 Hard boiled eggs
4 tbsp Cornichons
4 tbsp Capers
4 tbsp Dijon mustard
3 tbsp Chervil
3 tbsp Chives
2 oz. Leek vinegar
For Celeriac Brandade
1 Smoked Celeriac
⅔ cup Shallots (confit)
¼ cup Garlic (confit )
½ cup Olive Oil (preferable Provencal)
Salt
For Dashi
Leek tops
½ cup Kombu seaweed
2 Bay leaves
2 drops Tangerine oil
8 cups Water
Method
- Prepare the Leeks. Preheat oven to 500F and roast leeks until the first layers are nearly charred for a nice smoky flavor. Remove from oven and set aside.
- Prepare the Celeriac brandade. Smoke celeriac overnight, then blend with confit shallots, confit garlic and Provençal olive oil.
- Prepare Gribiche sauce. Blend hard boiled eggs blend with cornichon, caper, chives, chervil, Dijon mustard and leek vinegar until a smooth texture.
- Prepare Leek dashi. Place the green part of the leeks in water with fresh kombu seaweed and bay leaves, bring to a boil, simmer for 20 minutes, turn off, and leave to sit overnight for 12 hours.
- To serve, plate roasted leek and top with dots of the brandade and the gribiche sauce. Surround with a few spoonfuls of leek dashi and finish with a couple drops of tangerine oil.
