Lunchbreak: Poached Salmon with Green Goddess Aioli

Carol Mackey

http://www.carolthatcooks.com

Recipe:

Poached Salmon with Green Goddess Aioli

skinless salmon fillet

1 c. dry white wine

1 c. water

Slices of onion

3 cloves garlic; sliced

Fresh lemon; few wedges squeezed

Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper, place in a shallow pan over medium heat, bring wine, water, lemon and garlic cloves to a simmer. Let simmer, covered, until cooked through, 10-14 minutes (depending on thickness). Remove salmon carefully with a slotted spatula or large slotted spoon. Refrigerate.

Green Goddess Aioli

1/3 cup Italian flat leaf parsley (no stems)

1 cup spinach leaves,

2 Tbls. tarragon leaves

3 Tbls. minced chives

2 garlic cloves; minced

2 anchovy fillets or 2 tsp. anchovy paste

2 Tbls. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbls. red wine vinegar

½ cup sour cream

½ cup vegetable oil or grapeseed oil

½ cup mayonnaise, *homemade optional (see note)

4 oz. softened cream cheese

In a food processor, combine the parsley, spinach, tarragon, chives, garlic, anchovies, lemon juice and vinegar, blend until smooth. Add the mayonnaise and sour cream until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and mix in softened cream cheese, refrigerate to thicken up.

Makes 2 cups.

*To make your own mayonnaise, place an egg yolk in a bowl, drop by drop, whisk in 1/2 cup vegetable or grapeseed oil. When the mixture looks emulsified and stable, season to taste with salt and a few drops of lemon juice. This dressing will keep for a couple of days in the refrigerator. If the mayonnaise breaks you CAN bring it back, add ½ Tbls. cold water in a bowl and SLOWLY by hand whisk in the broken sauce to the water. Works every time!

Spread Green Goddess over cold poached salmon, options for garnish; microgreens, edible flowers, snow peas, radishes or additional spring veggies. Serves 6-8 depending on what else you may be serving.