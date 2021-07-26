Lunchbreak: Plant-based “un·tuna”

Carole Jones, Chef and Co-Founder
Uncooked – 210 N. Carpenter Street, Chicago
Uncooked is has partnered with All Day Kitchens to now offer delivery within 4 miles from the following locations: Oak Park, Downers Grove, Lincoln Park, Bucktown, and Fulton Market.
Uncooked’s new app just launched – perfect for ordering for pickup or delivery. You can also accrue rewards points through the app.
Recipe:
un·tuna
Number of Servings: 4
Serving Size: ½ cup
Ingredients:
● 1 ½ cups dried chickpeas (soaked overnight) or 2 cans canned chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
● ½ cup of diced celery stalks only
● ½ cup of finely chopped red onion
● ½ bag of wakame nori (story bought)
● 2 tbsp of garlic powder
● 2 tbsp of coconut aminos
● ½ tsp cayenne pepper
● 2 tsp of fine sea salt
● 2 tsp of mustard powder
● 2 tsp dry dill
● ½ cup of cashews soaked (30 mints) and rinsed thoroughly
● 2 tbsp of nutritional yeast
● 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
● 1 ½ tsp of monk fruit or sweetener of choice
● 1 ½ tsp of black pepper
Instructions:
1. Rinse canned chickpeas or soaked chickpeas well
a. Dry thoroughly until dry to touch
b. Place into bowl
2. Put everything in a s-blade food processor aside for:
a. Celery, onion, wakame, and dill
3. Process in s-blade food processor on high until it is paste like
4. Place paste in a bowl
5. Add remaining ingredients and mix by hand until well combined
6. Place in airtight container of choice and enjoy over the course of a week
Serving Suggestions:
1. Eat as a dip
2. Use as a spread on favorite breads
3. Scoop a cup on salad of choice as a protein additive
4. Scoop and spread on a leaves of romaine and add veggies of choice and eat as a wrap