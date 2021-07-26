Lunchbreak: Plant-based “un·tuna”

Carole Jones, Chef and Co-Founder

Uncooked – 210 N. Carpenter Street, Chicago

http://www.eatuncooked.com

Uncooked is has partnered with All Day Kitchens to now offer delivery within 4 miles from the following locations: Oak Park, Downers Grove, Lincoln Park, Bucktown, and Fulton Market.

Uncooked’s new app just launched – perfect for ordering for pickup or delivery. You can also accrue rewards points through the app.

Recipe:

un·tuna

Number of Servings: 4

Serving Size: ½ cup

Ingredients:

● 1 ½ cups dried chickpeas (soaked overnight) or 2 cans canned chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

● ½ cup of diced celery stalks only

● ½ cup of finely chopped red onion

● ½ bag of wakame nori (story bought)

● 2 tbsp of garlic powder

● 2 tbsp of coconut aminos

● ½ tsp cayenne pepper

● 2 tsp of fine sea salt

● 2 tsp of mustard powder

● 2 tsp dry dill

● ½ cup of cashews soaked (30 mints) and rinsed thoroughly

● 2 tbsp of nutritional yeast

● 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

● 1 ½ tsp of monk fruit or sweetener of choice

● 1 ½ tsp of black pepper

Instructions:

1. Rinse canned chickpeas or soaked chickpeas well

a. Dry thoroughly until dry to touch

b. Place into bowl

2. Put everything in a s-blade food processor aside for:

a. Celery, onion, wakame, and dill

3. Process in s-blade food processor on high until it is paste like

4. Place paste in a bowl

5. Add remaining ingredients and mix by hand until well combined

6. Place in airtight container of choice and enjoy over the course of a week

Serving Suggestions:

1. Eat as a dip

2. Use as a spread on favorite breads

3. Scoop a cup on salad of choice as a protein additive

4. Scoop and spread on a leaves of romaine and add veggies of choice and eat as a wrap