Lunchbreak: Plant-Based Pumpkin Bread

Recipe:

Pumpkin Bread

Makes 12 servings

Quick breads are a delicious accompaniment to any meal, and pumpkin bread was required at all my family gatherings for the fall holidays, especially Thanksgiving. I always use my largest vintage Bundt pan to make quick breads. It’s 10 1/4 inches across and holds 10 cups—and even with this massive bake, the bread never lasts very long. The bread tastes best when made with fresh pumpkin (I always save the pumpkin guts from my jack-o’-lanterns to keep a healthy supply on hand) or squash puree, which will provide the right flavor and can be easier to find year-round. Serve this bread as is or sprinkled with powdered sugar at breakfast, or even as a seasonal dinner side.

Ingredients:

3 cups all- purpose flour

1 cup plus

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 3/4 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups pumpkin or squash puree

1/2 cup applesauce sauce, or another 1/2 cup pumpkin puree plus 1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 1/2 cups full-fat coconut milk (canned)

3/4 cup sunflower oil

Instructions:

-Preheat oven to 375°F, and grease a Bundt pan with a neutral cooking oil such as safflower oil, using a towel to spread the oil evenly into every crevice.

-In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugars, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

-In a separate mixing bowl, combine the pumpkin, applesauce, coconut milk, and sunflower oil.

-Mix the wet ingredients slowly into the dry ingredients, using a whisk or the paddle attachment on a stand mixer on low-medium speed until fully incorporated.

-Transfer the mixture to the prepared Bundt pan.

-Bake for 30 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 345°F and bake another 30 to 40 minutes.

-Use a toothpick to test for doneness; the bread is done when the toothpick comes out clean. If it is not ready, continue baking, but be careful not to overbake.

-Allow the pumpkin bread to cool to room temperature on a cooling rack before attempting to remove it from the pan, but begin to free its edges with a toothpick or knife while it is still warm. After cooling, use a knife to completely free the pumpkin bread from the pan before inverting.

PRO TIP:

This bread can easily be made gluten-free by using a standard gluten-free flour. For a gluten-free version, reduce the heat to 350°F for the entire bake and allow the toothpick to come out a little dirty before removing. An underbake is usually better for gluten-free bakes, where moisture is usually the deciding factor for deliciousness. For banana bread, replace the pumpkin puree with 1 1/2 cups mashed bananas (approximately 4 or 5 ripe bananas), and consider adding 3/4 cup of chocolate chips.