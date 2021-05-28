Lunchbreak: Plant-Based Memorial Day Recipes

Sara Haas, Chef and Registered Dietitian

http://www.sarahaasrdn.com

Recipes:

Spicy BBQ-Glazed Tofu Sliders

Author: Sara Haas

INGREDIENTS

1 (14 to 16 ounce) package extra-firm tofu, drained

1 tablespoon stone ground mustard

3 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 (14 ounce) bag coleslaw mix

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons Spiceology Smoky Honey Habanero Spice Rub

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

¼ cup BBQ sauce + extra for serving

4 whole wheat buns (or 8 whole wheat slider buns), toasted

DIRECTIONS

Remove tofu from package and place on a paper towel-lined plate. Cover tofu with a few more paper towels then place a cast-iron pan (or something else that’s heavy) on top. Let sit, until most of the moisture has been pressed out, about 20-30 minutes.

Combine the mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add the coleslaw mix and green onions and toss to combine.

Cut the pressed tofu lengthwise into ¼-inch thick planks, then cut planks in half. Combine ¼ teaspoon salt and spice rub in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture on both sides of the tofu.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add half of the tofu and cook until browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until other side is browned, another 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer cooked tofu to a plate. Wipe out the pan and add the remaining oil and repeat the process. Add reserved tofu back to the skillet and push to the outer edge. Add the BBQ sauce to the middle of the skillet then carefully move and flip tofu in the sauce, cooking until sauce coats tofu, 1 additional minute.

Divide tofu among warmed buns and top with coleslaw.

Serves 4

NOTE: Use any spice blend of your choice.

Roasted Buttered Corn on the Cob

Author: Sara Haas

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons softened butter

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

4 ears fresh corn, husk and silks removed

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 425’F.

Combine the butter, chives, garlic powder, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Spread butter over each cob then wrap in foil. Place wrapped corn on a baking sheet or in an oven-safe roasting pan and cook, flipping halfway through cooking, until tender, about 35-40 minutes.

Serves 4