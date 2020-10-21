Lunchbreak: Plant Based Gyros

Elysabeth Alfano

Event:

October 24th on-line class: Jumpstart Your Plant Based Life Class: Getting Started with Plant Based Eating. Register at http://ElysabethAlfano.com/Recipes

Recipe:

Plant Based Gyros

Recipe:

3 Pita

1 Packet of Seitan

2 TBSP Soy Sauce

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Oregano

3 Drops of Liquid Smoke

1 Tsp Onion Powder

Dash of Pepper

2-3 Diced Raw Garlic

Mushroom Broth to coat the sauté pan

Tzatziki Sauce:

1/2 cup of tart Plant-based Yogurt

2 tsp fresh Dill

2 inches of Diced Cucumber

2-3 tsp of Lemon Juice, fresh

Dash of Salt

Accoutrements:

Onion Slices

Tomato Slices

Directions:

Cut seitan into 1/8″ strips. In a bowl, coat with the ingredients and mix. Add mushroom broth to a hot sauté pan and add coated seitan. Cook. When fully warmed and cooked, put on low.

Warm Pita. Mix Tzatziki Sauce ingredients. Put aside. Take plant-based gyros off heat and put on warm pita with Tzatziki, tomatoes and onions. Enjoy!

For more recipes and information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com/Recipes