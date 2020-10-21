Lunchbreak: Plant Based Gyros

Elysabeth Alfano
Event:
October 24th on-line class: Jumpstart Your Plant Based Life Class: Getting Started with Plant Based Eating. Register at http://ElysabethAlfano.com/Recipes
Recipe:
Plant Based Gyros
Recipe:
3 Pita
1 Packet of Seitan
2 TBSP Soy Sauce
1 Tsp Cumin
1 Tsp Oregano
3 Drops of Liquid Smoke
1 Tsp Onion Powder
Dash of Pepper
2-3 Diced Raw Garlic
Mushroom Broth to coat the sauté pan
Tzatziki Sauce:
1/2 cup of tart Plant-based Yogurt
2 tsp fresh Dill
2 inches of Diced Cucumber
2-3 tsp of Lemon Juice, fresh
Dash of Salt
Accoutrements:
Onion Slices
Tomato Slices
Directions:
Cut seitan into 1/8″ strips. In a bowl, coat with the ingredients and mix. Add mushroom broth to a hot sauté pan and add coated seitan. Cook. When fully warmed and cooked, put on low.
Warm Pita. Mix Tzatziki Sauce ingredients. Put aside. Take plant-based gyros off heat and put on warm pita with Tzatziki, tomatoes and onions. Enjoy!
For more recipes and information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com/Recipes