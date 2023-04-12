Leigh Uhlir – Dean at Kendall College at National Louis University
Kendall College at National Louis University, 18 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
Recipe:
ELOTES GRILLED CHEESE
Ingredients
- 2 cups yellow corn (fresh or frozen), roasted
- 1 poblano pepper, roasted – seeds removed and diced
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ¼ cup vegan or plant-based mayo
- ½ cup Mexican dairy-free cheese
- 2 tsps. Hot sauce
- Salt to taste
- Olive oil for cooking
- Bread slices
Directions (makes 4 sandwiches)
- Add olive oil to the pan to coat and sauté the corn until roasted.
- Add red onion and diced poblano pepper and season with salt.
- Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl to cool down.
- Add vegan mayo, dairy-free cheese, and hot sauce to the corn-onion-pepper mixture and mix until combined. Mixture should be thick; add more cheese if needed.
Talking point: Dairy-free cheese is readily available in stores. You can also make your own plant-based cheese from scratch – although you may end up feeling a bit like a food scientist by the time you purchase agar-agar, xanthan gum and tapioca starch to help bind the ingredients and create the texture you’re looking for in a cheese.
- Spread vegan mayo on two slices of bread and toast on a heated pan or flat top.
Talking point: Some breads are naturally plant-based, including sourdough, French baguettes, and
focaccia. Just read the ingredients and make sure water is used instead of milk products.
- Add elotes filling to one of the slices of bread and place the other slice on top, toasted side up.
- Continue to flip until melted in center and toasted on both sides.