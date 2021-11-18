Lunchbreak: Plant-Based Feta Cheeseboard

Bailey Ruskus – Chef, Cookbook Author and Founder of Chef Bai

http://www.chefbai.kitchen

Book: Cookbook Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! and our online membership at www.chefbai.kitchen/cookvibeheal

Recipe:

Plant-Based Cheeseboard

Makes 1 block (510 g) of feta

The Goods:

14oz (400 g) firm tofu, drained

2 tbsp (30 g) miso paste

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tsp white wine vinegar

1/2 cup (120 ml) melted refined coconut oil

2 tsp salt

1 tsp (2 g) chopped rosemary

1 tsp (2 g) chopped thyme

1 tsp (2 g) chopped sage

The Method:

With a clean kitchen towel, pat dry your tofu. Press it for a few minutes with either your hands lightly or I like to put it under veggie broth box while it’s wrapped in the towel to really press out all of the water. Once it’s pressed, crumble your block of tofu in a blender or food processor. Add the miso paste, lemon juice, salt, white wine vinegar and melted coconut oil. Blend until smooth and creamy. Next up, add in your herbs and pulse a few times until well combined.

Pour mixture into a plastic or cheesecloth lined glass lock container and cover with lid once your smooth it out. Refrigerate 6-8 hours. Pull the block of feta out of the glass lock using the plastic or cheesecloth and remove the lining. Cut cheese and enjoy within one week of making! I like to keep it in a glass jar cut with herbs + olive oil. So pretty for cheese boards!