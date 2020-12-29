Lunchbreak: Plant-Based Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich

Elysabeth Alfano

Recipe:

Plant-Based Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich

Ingredients:

8 or 9 oz of Soft-Medium Tofu (3/5 of a container, drained)

2 TBSP Sesame Oil

3 TBSP Bragg’s Amino Acids

Directions:

In a small baking pan meant for a toaster over or in large bowl with a flat bottom, combine Sesame Oil and Bragg’s. Stir. Slice tofu thinly, into 8-9 slices. Lay in the tofu to the liquid, continually pouring excess liquid on top. All tofu should be cover in liquid. Let sit for 30 minutes.

Place pan in toaster oven on 350 and bake for 35 minutes. All toaster ovens are a bit different, so watch at around 25 minutes that it isn’t burning unless you like it super crispy. While you are waiting for your bacon to bake it is a great time to prepare the sandwich or salad that will go along with your bacon.

Add to sandwiches, breakfasts, lunch bowls and more! I add mine to a multi-grain bread with vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado! Delish!