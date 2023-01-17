Chef Dustin Harder “The Vegan Roadie” with Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

http://www.veganroadie.com

Chef Dustin Harder (Aka The Vegan Roadie) is touring the country with the nonprofit organization The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine making stops at hospitals, universities and doing pop up chef’s specials and teaching cooking classes promoting the plant-based, allergy friendly program Universal Meals.

https://www.pcrm.org/universalmeals

https://www.pcrm.org/

Events:

AdventHealth Bolingbrook: Wednesday January 18th, 11am – 2pm, 500 Remington Blvd., Bolingbrook, IL 60440 https://www.adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-bolingbrook/events

Rush Medical Center: Thursday Jan 19th, 11am-2pm, 520 S. Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL https://www.rush.edu/locations/rush-oak-park-hospital

The Chopping Block: Thursday, January 19th + Saturday, January 21st, 4747 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL https://www.thechoppingblock.com/

Recipe:

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread with Roasted Tomatoes

Makes 8 servings

Serving size: 1/4 flatbread

For the Tomatoes:

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

For the Flatbread:

1 14-ounce can or 1 1/2 cups (255 g) cannellini beans

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (90 mL) olive oil, divided (see note for oil-free option)

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup (20 g) nutritional yeast

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained, rinsed, and roughly chopped

1 10-ounce bag chopped frozen spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry

2 6-by-12-inch vegan flatbread crusts

2 teaspoons sunflower Parmesan, divided

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, divided (optional)

2 tablespoons balsamic reduction or store-bought balsamic glaze

2 tablespoons roughly chopped basil

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

To make the tomatoes add the tomatoes, olive oil, and salt to a bowl and toss to coat. Transfer to prepared baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes until the tomatoes have started to wilt and lightly brown. Remove from the oven and set aside.

To make the flatbread add the beans, 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, garlic, onion powder, and salt to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth and creamy.

Add the crusts to the prepared baking sheet and brush each crust with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Bake the crusts for 5 minutes.

While the crusts are baking, add the white bean puree, artichokes, and spinach to a bowl. Mix until well combined. Divide between the 2 crusts, spread in an even layer. Top each flatbread with the roasted tomatoes, lightly press the tomatoes into the mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan and crushed red pepper (if using). Bake for an additional 16-18 minutes until the tops are starting to turn a light golden.

Remove flatbreads from the oven and drizzle each flatbread with 1 tablespoon of balsamic reduction or glaze. Sprinkle each flatbread with 1 tablespoon basil.

*OIL-FREE OPTION: Omit the oil from the bean mixture and use 1/4 cup water instead. Do not brush the crusts with olive oil.

NOTE: Recommended crusts that align with the Universal Guidelines are Banza brand chickpea crust and Rich’s Home brand cauliflower crust

Nutritional Analysis Per Serving:

Calories: 185 • Fat: 7 g • Saturated Fat: 1 g • % Calories From Fat: 7% • Cholesterol: 0 mg • Protein: 9 g • Carbohydrate: 24 g • Sugar: 2 g • Fiber: 6 g • Sodium: 502 mg • Calcium: 53 mg • Iron: 3 mg • Vitamin C: 3 mg • Beta-Carotene: 858 mcg • Vitamin E: 1 mg

Nutritional Analysis Per Serving (OIL-FREE):

Calories: 140 • Fat: 6 g • Saturated Fat: 0 g • % Calories From Fat: 2% • Cholesterol: 0 mg • Protein: 8 g • Carbohydrate: 24 g • Sugar: 2 g • Fiber: 6 g • Sodium: 502 mg • Calcium: 53 mg • Iron: 3 mg • Vitamin C: 6 mg • Beta-Carotene: 858 mcg • Vitamin E: 1 mg