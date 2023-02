Brett Nemec – Chef/Owner of Zazas Pizzeria

Zazas Pizzeria – 3037 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657

https://www.zazas-pizzeria.com/

Recipe:

Chimichurri

1 BUNCH PARSLEY

1/3 CUP LEMON JUICE

1 CUP EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

2 TSP CHOPPED GARLIC

2 TSP CHOPPED CALABRIAN CHILI

2 TSP RED PEPPER FLAKES

¼ TSP BLACK PEPPER

1 TSP FINE SEA SALT

MINCE THE PARSLEY AND ADD TO A MIXING BOWL ALONG WITH ALL OF THE OTHER INGREDIENTS. THOROUGHLY COMBINE AND PREFERABLY PUT IN THE FRIDGE OVERNIGHT FOR NEXT DAY USE.