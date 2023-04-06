Mitchell Jamra, Chef and Owner of Evette’s and Evette’s All Day

Evette’s All Day – 2807 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657

Two other locations: Lincoln Park (350 W. Armitage) and Fulton Market inside TimeOut Market (916 W. Fulton Market).

http://www.evetteschicago.com

Recipe:

Pita Nachos

Fried Greek Pita topped with a homemade cheese sauce, onion, radish, tomatoes, pomegranates, jalapenos, feta and parsley

Servings: 1

Fried Pita:

3 Greek pita each cut into 8ths

deep fried until golden brown

1. Use deep dryer or if you don’t have one, fill a deep pot with frying oil with just enough to cover the pita.

2. Heat over medium-high until 360 degrees.

3. Use tongs to lower pita into oil and deep fry until golden brown.

Poblano Cheese Sauce:

1 cup Mozzarella cheese

1 roasted poblano

3 roasted garlic gloves

2 tbs chopped cilantro

3 cups heavy cream

1. Add all ingredients to a blender.

2. Whipped in blender until it reaches a smooth/soup texture.

3. Warm on stovetop on low.

1 tablespoon red onion diced

1 radish diced

2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

2 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapenos

5 sliced cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Instructions:

1. Quick-pickle sliced jalapenos by adding equal parts water and vinegar (white, apple cider, etc.) to a small saucepan with equal parts sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer until sugar and salt dissolve. Pour over sliced jalapenos and let cool.

2. Dice red onions and radish, slice pickled jalapenos and cherry tomatoes and chop parsley.

3. Remove seeds from pomegranate and set aside.

4. Arrange plate with fried pita and top with poblano cheese sauce. Arrange veggies on top and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and parsley.