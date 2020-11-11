Lunchbreak: Pistachio Crusted Cod

Erika Schlick also known as The Trail To Health

Her cookbook Wandering Palate is available on her website and Amazon.

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Recipe:

Servings: 2 to 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 to 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped or crushed pistachios

1 garlic clove, minced (optional)

2 tablespoons capers

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

Salt, to taste

1 lemon, sliced

1-2 tablespoons grass-fed butter, ghee or coconut oil, divided

2/3 lb cod

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 380 F

2. Mix the chopped pistachios with the garlic, capers, olive oil, lemon juice, thyme and salt to taste in a bowl.

3.Arrange the lemon slices to form a bed in the bottom of a cast iron pan or baking dish and place 1 tablespoon of the butter, ghee or coconut oil on top of the lemon where the fish will sit.

4. Place the cod on top of the lemon slices and butter, and press the pistachio mixture on top to form a crust. Top with the remaining tablespoon of butter, ghee or coconut oil.

5. Bake for 30-34 minutes or until slightly browned and easily flaked with a fork. Cover with foil at 15 minutes if the crust is browning too much.