Stefano Casati, Co-owner of Casati’s

Casati’s Modern Italian

444 W Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.casatismodernitalian.com/

Recipe:

Pinsa is a style of hand pressed pizza dough classic in Roma and there are several elements that make pinsa so divine:

-Its blend of non-GMO flours and zero wheat flour. When combined with up to 80% hydration for high digestibility, these ingredients create a vegan, gluten-friendly pizza crust that’s soft on the inside, crisp on the outside, and simply irresistible!

PINSA DOUGH

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup rice flour

1⅔ cup cold water

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry yeast

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more for rubbing

Cooking Instructions:

In a large bowl mix all-purpose flour, rice flour and yeast. Continuously whisking slowly add the cold water. Add extra virgin olive oil and salt. Mix well. Cover the bowl with a plastic wrap or a lid and let rest for 30 minutes. Mix again and let rest for another 30 minutes. Mix with a wooden spoon for the third time. Now cover again with a plastic wrap or a lid and place the bowl with the dough in the fridge for about 24 hours.

Past the time, turn the bowl upside down and let the dough come out of the bowl. Divide the dough in 2 parts. Using your hands form a round bowl out of each piece of the dough. Cut 2 rectangular pieces of parchment paper that fit your baking sheet. Place each dough ball on a parchment paper and dust with rice flour.

SMOKED SALMON PINSA

½ cup Alaskan smoked salmon

¼ c cream cheese

1 tsp chives, finely chopped

1 tsp red onions, chopped

1 tsp fresh dill, finely chopped

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Cooking Instructions:

First, bake the pinsa in the oven at 500*F for 5 min. When it is nice and crisp spread the cream cheese all over the dough and then add the smoked salmon. Cover the entire pizza and to finish add the onions, dill, chives and the lemon zest. Cut it the way you like it and it is ready to eat!

MORTADELLA & BURRATA PINSA

⅔ cup imported mortadella

⅓ cup roasted grapes

½ cup fresh burrata cheese

¼ cup pistachios

2 tbsp aged balsamic glaze

¼ cup fresh mozzarella

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat the oven at 500*F. Layer the mozzarella on the fresh pinsa dough and then bake it for 5 min until it gets nice and crisp. Remove it from the oven and add the mortadella to the pizza, cut the cheese in pieces and add to the pizza along with the grapes. Drizzle the balsamic glaze and sprinkle the pistachios on the pizza, then roast again for another 2-3 minutes until everything is warm.