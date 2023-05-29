Mariano’s Grillin’ with Dad Summer Tour
Maciek Zurawski, aka Grillin’ with Dad
Tour Dates:
-Saturday, June 17
Mariano’s Crystal Lake
12 – 2:30 p.m.
-Friday, June 30
Mariano’s Bucktown
2-6:30 p.m.
-Friday, September 1
Mariano’s Park Ridge
4-6:30 p.m.
Recipe:
Pineapple Throne Chicken
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Whole chicken
- 4 tbsp Sweet BBQ rub
- 1 Pineapple
Salsa
- 1 cup Chopped leftover pineapple
- 1 Red bell pepper
- 1 Jalapeno
- 1/2 Red onion
- 1/2 cup Cilantro
- 1/2 tbsp Salt
- 2 Limes
Huli Huli Sauce
- 1/4 cup Soy sauce
- 1/3 cup Ketchup
- 1/2 cup Light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup Pineapple juice
- 2 tbsp Mirin
- 1 tbsp Chili paste
- 1 tbsp Freshly grated ginger
- 1 tbsp Fresh grated garlic
INSTRUCTIONS
- Chop off the leafy top. Next slice around the bottom of the pineapple to mark the base. Finally, peel off the rind and cut off the top portion of the fruit just leaving the core in the middle. Set aside the cut off pineapple for a homemade salsa.
- Season the whole chicken with sweet bbq rub and set it on the pineapple core.
- Preheat the grill to 375 degrees and set for indirect heat. Place the chicken onto the grill and cook from about 1 hour or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
- For the homemade salsa, dice up the left over pineapple, red bell pepper, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro. Add salt and freshly squeezed lime juice. Mix the ingredients together and set aside.
- To make the Huli Huli sauce, in a saucepan, add soy sauce, ketchup, pineapple juice, mirin, grated ginger, grated garlic, light brown sugar and chili paste. Mix the ingredients together over a low simmer and cook until the sauce thickens.