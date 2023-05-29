Mariano’s Grillin’ with Dad Summer Tour  

 Maciek Zurawski, aka Grillin’ with Dad 

Tour Dates:  

-Saturday, June 17 

Mariano’s Crystal Lake 

12 – 2:30 p.m. 

-Friday, June 30 

Mariano’s Bucktown 

2-6:30 p.m. 

-Friday, September 1 

Mariano’s Park Ridge 

4-6:30 p.m.  

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marianos-presents-grillin-with-dad-summer-tour-bucktown-tickets-625459254467?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

grillinwithdad.com and marianos.com 

IG: @grillin_with_dad 

Facebook: Grilling with Dad 

Recipe:

Pineapple Throne Chicken  

INGREDIENTS 

   

  • 1 Whole chicken 
  • 4 tbsp Sweet BBQ rub 
  • 1 Pineapple 

Salsa 

  • 1 cup Chopped leftover pineapple 
  • 1 Red bell pepper 
  • 1 Jalapeno 
  • 1/2 Red onion 
  • 1/2 cup Cilantro 
  • 1/2 tbsp Salt 
  • 2 Limes 

Huli Huli Sauce 

  • 1/4 cup Soy sauce 
  • 1/3 cup Ketchup 
  • 1/2 cup Light brown sugar 
  • 1/2 cup Pineapple juice 
  • 2 tbsp Mirin 
  • 1 tbsp Chili paste 
  • 1 tbsp Freshly grated ginger 
  • 1 tbsp Fresh grated garlic 

INSTRUCTIONS 

  

  • Chop off the leafy top.  Next slice around the bottom of the pineapple to mark the base.  Finally, peel off the rind and cut off the top portion of the fruit just leaving the core in the middle.  Set aside the cut off pineapple for a homemade salsa. 
  • Season the whole chicken with sweet bbq rub and set it on the pineapple core.   
  • Preheat the grill to 375 degrees and set for indirect heat.  Place the chicken onto the grill and cook from about 1 hour or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.  
  • For the homemade salsa, dice up the left over pineapple, red bell pepper, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro.  Add salt and freshly squeezed lime juice.  Mix the ingredients together and set aside. 
  • To make the Huli Huli sauce, in a saucepan, add soy sauce, ketchup, pineapple juice, mirin, grated ginger, grated garlic, light brown sugar and chili paste.  Mix the ingredients together over a low simmer and cook until the sauce thickens.  