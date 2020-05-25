Lunchbreak: Pigs in a Blanket with Easy Creamy Mustard Sauce

Lance Avery – Founder/Chef, Big Fork Brands

http://www.bigforkbrands.com

Recipe:

Pigs in a Blanket with Easy Creamy Mustard Sauce

Servings: 8 – 12 appetizers

Ingredients:

1 egg, whipped

1 Tbsp. water

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed, cut in half

1 package Big Fork Bacon Sausage

Everything Bagel Seasoning, as needed

2 Tbsp. Mustard

2 Tbsp. Sour Cream

2 Tbsp. Mayo

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425F. Using a fork, whisk together the water and egg. Reserve. Brush the top of each half of the puff pastry with the egg. Place the sausage on the edge of the pastry and roll the sausage and dough to enrobe the sausage. Press and seal the edge as necessary to seal the puff pastry around the sausage. Cut into 1-inch slices. Brush the top of each sausage bite with the egg mixture then sprinkle each one with the Everything Bagel Seasoning. Place the slices on a baking sheet and cook for 15 – 18 minutes, or until puff pastry is lightly brown. Remove from the oven and let sit a couple of minutes prior to serving. To make the sauce combine the mustard, sour cream, and mayo together with a fork until mixed thoroughly. This sauce will hold for weeks in the fridge if stored in a sealed container.

Pro tip: You can do these in advance of a party by doing all the steps 1 – 5. Then instead of baking you freeze the sausage bites on a cookie sheet until frozen. Once frozen they can be packed into a Ziploc baggie and held in the freezer for months.