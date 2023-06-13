Chef Dominique Leach, Owner of Lexington Betty’s Smokehouse
Lexington Betty Smokehouse
756 E. 111th St., Chicago
https://www.lexingtonbetty.com/
Event:
Mariano’s Celebrates Juneteenth
Mariano’s Bronzeville
857 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Chicago, IL 60653
Friday, June 16 · 4 – 7pm CDT
Recipe:
Pico de Gallo & Avocado Crema Wagyu Dog
Ingredients:
Wagyu dog
Avocado Crema Ingredients:
1 Avocado
1/2 Jalapeño (remove seeds)
Cilantro
2oz Lime juice
2 Tbsp Sour cream
3 Pickled jalapeno slices
Pico de Gallo Ingredients:
1 Tomato
1/2 jalapeno
Cilantro
Lime
1 garlic clove
1 oz onion (diced)
Instructions:
- Turn your grill on medium heat.
- Cook the wagyu dogs for about 6-8 minutes turning them occasionally.
- In a food processor add Avocado, lime juice, cilantro, minced jalapenos & Sour cream.
- Pulse all ingredients until they incorporate into a smooth loose texture.
- Add crema into a plastic piping bag (no tip).
- To make the Pico de Gallo dice the tomatoes, onion & jalapeno.
- Chop the Cilantro and garlic and then add all ingredients to a bowl.
- Squeeze in lime juice, mix all ingredients together and Season with salt and pepper.
- Put the wagyu dog in a hot dog bun add Pico de Gallo on top.
- Pipe avocado Crema over the Pico and then top with 3 pickled jalapenos.