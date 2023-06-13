Chef Dominique Leach, Owner of Lexington Betty’s Smokehouse

Lexington Betty Smokehouse

756 E. 111th St., Chicago

https://www.lexingtonbetty.com/

Event:

Mariano’s Celebrates Juneteenth

Mariano’s Bronzeville

857 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Chicago, IL 60653

Friday, June 16 · 4 – 7pm CDT

https://www.marianos.com

Recipe:

Pico de Gallo & Avocado Crema Wagyu Dog

Ingredients:

Wagyu dog

Avocado Crema Ingredients:

1 Avocado

1/2 Jalapeño (remove seeds)

Cilantro

2oz Lime juice

2 Tbsp Sour cream

3 Pickled jalapeno slices

Pico de Gallo Ingredients:

1 Tomato

1/2 jalapeno

Cilantro

Lime

1 garlic clove

1 oz onion (diced)

Instructions:

  • Turn your grill on medium heat.
  • Cook the wagyu dogs for about 6-8 minutes turning them occasionally.
  • In a food processor add Avocado, lime juice, cilantro, minced jalapenos & Sour cream.
  • Pulse all ingredients until they incorporate into a smooth loose texture.
  • Add crema into a plastic piping bag (no tip).
  • To make the Pico de Gallo dice the tomatoes, onion & jalapeno.
  • Chop the Cilantro and garlic and then add all ingredients to a bowl.
  • Squeeze in lime juice, mix all ingredients together and Season with salt and pepper.
  • Put the wagyu dog in a hot dog bun add Pico de Gallo on top.
  • Pipe avocado Crema over the Pico and then top with 3 pickled jalapenos.