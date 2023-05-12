Vince D’Agostino – Director of Operations, First Watch Restaurants

http://www.firstwatch.com

*All the restaurants will be open for Mother’s Day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Our spring menu will be available during the holiday.

First Watch – Oak Brook

2155 22nd Street, Ste 24

Oak Brook, IL 60523

First Watch – Bloomingdale Court

302 W. Army Trail Road

Bloomingdale, IL 60108

First Watch – Naperville

1355 E. Ogden Avenue

Naperville, IL 60563

First Watch – Kildeer

20505 N. Rand Rd., Ste 300

Kildeer, IL 60047

Recipe:

Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Ingredients for Basil Pesto Dressing:

1 cup Ranch dressing

½ cup Basil Pesto

Ingredients for Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl:

6 tablespoons chicken stock, divided

½ cup kale, cut into strips

2 tablespoons carrots, julienned

1 cup quinoa, cooked

4 ounces cooked chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons Lemon White Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 tablespoon feta cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon Roasted tomatoes

2 tablespoons Basil Pesto Dressing (above)

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Freshly chopped chives, for garnish

2 fresh lemon wedges, for garnish (if desired)

Prepare Basil Pesto Dressing

In a mixing bowl, combine both ingredients thoroughly with a wire whisk. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate.

Finish Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl

In a 10-inch nonstick pan, combine 4 tablespoons chicken stock with kale and carrots. Top with cooked quinoa and sauté over medium-high heat for 3 minutes, until chicken stock has evaporated and kale starts to soften. In an 8-inch nonstick pan, sauté chicken with 2 tablespoons chicken stock until stock has evaporated. In the same pan, add vinaigrette to the heated chicken and top with feta cheese and roasted tomatoes. Keep warm without melting the feta (about 30 seconds). Place quinoa mixture in a salad bowl. Add sauteed chicken, feta and tomatoes on top of the quinoa. Drizzle Basil Pesto Dressing over entire bowl. Garnish with fresh herbs and fresh lemon wedges (if desired).

Tropical Sunrise Fresh Juice

Ingredients:

12 fl oz Cold, Filtered Water

10 fl oz Fresh Strawberry Juice

10 fl oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

4 fl oz Mango Nectar/Puree

4 fl oz Lime Juice

Wash one pound of strawberries thoroughly and run through a household juicer.

Wash and trim one ripe golden pineapple and cut into pieces small enough to fit in the juicer and juice.

Combine all of the ingredients into a large container and refrigerate.

When the juice is cold serve over ice with an umbrella.

*If you do not have a juicer, you can also use a blender to make your juice though it may require more of the ingredients. Blend on high and then strain juice into a clean container and finish the recipe as above.