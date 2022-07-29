Diana Hoxsas and Violeta Luz Caceres Mora

Peru Criollo

3938 N Cicero Chicago IL 60641

773.628.7220

https://peru-criollo.com/

Recipe:

Pescado A La Macho

Pescado a la macho is a Peruvian seafood dish made of a fried fish fillet topped with a seafood sauce containing Peruvian spices and a medley of other types of seafood

Atlantic Cod – 6oz filet

Calamari/ squid – 6oz or 3 Calamari tubes with tentacles

Shrimp – qty: 5 size – 21/25

Scallops – qty: 2 – size: small

Mussels (out of the shell) – qty: 3 – size: small

AP flour – 1 cup

Butter – 2 tbsp

Seafood stock – 1 cup (or store bought is optional)

Brandy – 1oz or 2 tbsp.

Caramelized onions (Peruvian Sofrito)– 2 table spoons (see below recipe)

Cilantro – 3 tbsp. finely chopped

Domestic beer or white wine – 2oz

Garlic paste – 2 tsp.

Cumin – 2 – 3 tsp.

Ground Achiote powder – 1 tsp.

Aji Amarillo (Peruvian yellow pepper paste) – 1 tsp.

Vegetable oil to fry – as needed (or 1 cup)

Salt, pepper to taste

Cooked Rice – 6oz

Green leaf lettuce, slice tomato and lime/lemon wedges for garnish

Instructions:

Already cleaned and steamed Mussels, take the mussel meat out of their shell. Reserve mussels.

Season the Cod fillet with salt, pepper and garlic, cover in AP flour both sides and reserve.

Heat about 6 tablespoons of oil. Pan fry the cod fillet for a couple of minutes per side.

While Cod is pan frying, place another skillet on the burner over medium heat add the Sofrito, yellow chili paste and sauté for 1 more minute. Now add the white wine or beer, mix well and brown for one more minute to evaporate the alcohol. Season with salt, pepper, cumin , Achiote powder to taste. Turn up heat to high, add fish stock, when it breaks the boil, lower the heat and let it cook for 2 minutes.

During that time, take another pan over medium heat add 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of butter, add the shrimp, squid, scallops and scallops – cook for about 30 seconds add 2 tablespoons of white wine/beer and sauté for 1 minute. Add the cooked mussels and sauté for a couple more seconds. After that time, raise the heat, add the seafood dressing to cover, add cilantro, mix well and remove from heat.

In a rectangular plate, place your fired cod and rice. Add your seafood dressing on top of the fried Cod, sprinkle a bit more fresh cilantro on top; add green leaf lettuce, tomato and limes wedges on the sider to garnish.

Peruvian Sofrito: (secret ingredient) 😊

Place skillet over medium low heat, add 3 cups of finely chopped yellow onion, sweat until transparent and slightly browned – about 45 minutes. Add 3 tbsp. of garlic paste, 2 tbsp. of Aji Amarillo paste (Peruvian yellow hot pepper) and salt and pepper to taste. Cool down, store in small containers for future use.