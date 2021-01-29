Lunchbreak: Peruvian-Style Roast Fish with Green Sauce & Green Beans

Chef Zita Smith

Enjoy ZitaCooks Catering weekly family pan menu specials which can be found on her Facebook page.

Chef Zita also launched her seasoning line – Soteria Seasonings, Inc with business partner Dwan Stevens in August 2020. Now her unique flavor and spice blends can be enjoyed all over the world.

Recipe:

Peruvian-Style Roast Fish with Green Sauce

By Zita Smith of ZitaCooks Catering.

Mild and flakey Peruvian seasoned fish seared and served with a spicy, luscious green sauce.

Servings: 4

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE FISH:

3 tablespoons avocado oil (Extra virgin Olive Oil works as well)

1/4 cup lime juice, from 1 limes

1/4 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons turmeric

4 Fillets Swai Fish ( can use Salmon, Mahi Mahi, Snapper, or any delicate fish)

FOR THE GREEN SAUCE:

1-2 jalapeño chili peppers, seeded if desired (I use about half the seeds for a medium-hot sauce), and roughly chopped (see note)

1 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, from one lime

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (optional: this can be done to help blender along)

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR THE FISH:

Combine all of the dry ingredients and mix together to form a seasoning blend. Take your fillets and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and juice of one lime. Next, season fillets liberally on both sides with seasoning mixture. Set aside while you make the green sauce.

Place a medium sized non stick skillet/sauce pan on stove over medium high heat and drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Once oil is hot(one minute) place seasoned fish down in to the pan. (You should hear it sizzle). Allow to sear on both sides for 2 minutes.

Remove fish from pan with spatula and place in plate.

FOR THE GREEN SAUCE:

Combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a blender or food processor and blend into a smooth sauce. With the motor running, open lid and slowly drizzle in olive oil if needed.

Transfer the sauce to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.



Note: Be sure to wash your hands well after handling hot peppers, and do not touch your eyes while working with them.

Sautéed String Beans with Shallots & Garlic

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoons avocado oil or unsalted butter

2 large shallots, diced shallots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup dry white wine (Chardonnay)

2 cups French string beans (haricots verts), trimmed

1/2 teaspoon salt & black pepper

1 teaspoon dry seasoning blend that was used to season the fish

Pinch sugar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Do not brown.

Add the beans, salt, pepper, seasoning and white wine; bring to a boil. Cover the skillet, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 6 minutes.



Remove the lid and increase the heat to high. Cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid is evaporated, the beans are tender, and the shallots are jammy, about 3 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar if needed. Serve warm.

PLATING: Place seared fish on plate along with green beans. Next drizzle with a spoon as much of the green sauce as you would like on top of the fish or on the side of the plate for dipping.

OPTION: Serve with a side of Spanish Rice to round out the meal.