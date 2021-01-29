Lunchbreak: Peruvian-Style Roast Fish with Green Sauce & Green Beans

Chef Zita Smith
https://www.facebook.com/zitacooks/
https://soteriaseasonings.com/
Check It Out:
Enjoy ZitaCooks Catering weekly family pan menu specials which can be found on her Facebook page.
Chef Zita also launched her seasoning line – Soteria Seasonings, Inc with business partner Dwan Stevens in August 2020. Now her unique flavor and spice blends can be enjoyed all over the world.
Recipe:
Peruvian-Style Roast Fish with Green Sauce
By Zita Smith of ZitaCooks Catering.
Mild and flakey Peruvian seasoned fish seared and served with a spicy, luscious green sauce.
Servings: 4
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
FOR THE FISH:
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil (Extra virgin Olive Oil works as well)
- 1/4 cup lime juice, from 1 limes
- 1/4 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- 4 Fillets Swai Fish ( can use Salmon, Mahi Mahi, Snapper, or any delicate fish)
FOR THE GREEN SAUCE:
- 1-2 jalapeño chili peppers, seeded if desired (I use about half the seeds for a medium-hot sauce), and roughly chopped (see note)
- 1 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves
- 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, from one lime
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (optional: this can be done to help blender along)
INSTRUCTIONS
FOR THE FISH:
- Combine all of the dry ingredients and mix together to form a seasoning blend. Take your fillets and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and juice of one lime. Next, season fillets liberally on both sides with seasoning mixture. Set aside while you make the green sauce.
- Place a medium sized non stick skillet/sauce pan on stove over medium high heat and drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Once oil is hot(one minute) place seasoned fish down in to the pan. (You should hear it sizzle). Allow to sear on both sides for 2 minutes.
- Remove fish from pan with spatula and place in plate.
FOR THE GREEN SAUCE:
- Combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a blender or food processor and blend into a smooth sauce. With the motor running, open lid and slowly drizzle in olive oil if needed.
- Transfer the sauce to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Note: Be sure to wash your hands well after handling hot peppers, and do not touch your eyes while working with them.
Sautéed String Beans with Shallots & Garlic
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoons avocado oil or unsalted butter
- 2 large shallots, diced shallots
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/4 cup dry white wine (Chardonnay)
- 2 cups French string beans (haricots verts), trimmed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt & black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dry seasoning blend that was used to season the fish
- Pinch sugar
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Do not brown.
- Add the beans, salt, pepper, seasoning and white wine; bring to a boil. Cover the skillet, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 6 minutes.
- Remove the lid and increase the heat to high. Cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid is evaporated, the beans are tender, and the shallots are jammy, about 3 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar if needed. Serve warm.
PLATING: Place seared fish on plate along with green beans. Next drizzle with a spoon as much of the green sauce as you would like on top of the fish or on the side of the plate for dipping.
OPTION: Serve with a side of Spanish Rice to round out the meal.