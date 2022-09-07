Lance Avery, Founder of Big Fork Brands

Recipes:

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Sausage Spread

2 links, bacon sausage, cut lengthwise, then chopped into tiny pieces

2 cups sharp white cheddar, grated

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

¼ cup Chicago Fire Sauce

½ cup mayo

4 oz. pimentos, drained

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. In a small sauté pan brown the sausage over medium heat stirring occasionally until crispy.  Reserve and let cool. 
  2. While the sausage is cooking, stir together the cheese, cream cheese, Chicago Fire Sauce, mayo and pimentos together in a medium sized bowl until well combined. 
  3. Season with salt and pepper.  Garnish with crispy bacon sausage. 

Bacon Sausage Guacamole

2 links, bacon sausage, cut lengthwise, then chopped into tiny pieces

1 lime juice

1 tablespoon Chicago Fire Sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ red onion, chopped

3 avocados

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. In a small sauté pan brown the sausage over medium heat stirring occasionally until crispy.  Reserve and let cool. 
  2. While the sausage is cooking, juice the lime and combine with the Chicago Fire Sauce, garlic and red onion in a medium sized bowl.  Let the lime juice & Chicago Fire Sauce rest with the garlic and onion for 5 minutes.
  3. Add the avocado and cilantro to the lime juice.  Smash the avocado to your desired consistency.  Season with salt and pepper.  Garnish with crispy bacon sausage. 