Lance Avery, Founder of Big Fork Brands
Recipes:
Pimento Cheese & Bacon Sausage Spread
2 links, bacon sausage, cut lengthwise, then chopped into tiny pieces
2 cups sharp white cheddar, grated
8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
¼ cup Chicago Fire Sauce
½ cup mayo
4 oz. pimentos, drained
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a small sauté pan brown the sausage over medium heat stirring occasionally until crispy. Reserve and let cool.
- While the sausage is cooking, stir together the cheese, cream cheese, Chicago Fire Sauce, mayo and pimentos together in a medium sized bowl until well combined.
- Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with crispy bacon sausage.
Bacon Sausage Guacamole
2 links, bacon sausage, cut lengthwise, then chopped into tiny pieces
1 lime juice
1 tablespoon Chicago Fire Sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ red onion, chopped
3 avocados
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a small sauté pan brown the sausage over medium heat stirring occasionally until crispy. Reserve and let cool.
- While the sausage is cooking, juice the lime and combine with the Chicago Fire Sauce, garlic and red onion in a medium sized bowl. Let the lime juice & Chicago Fire Sauce rest with the garlic and onion for 5 minutes.
- Add the avocado and cilantro to the lime juice. Smash the avocado to your desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with crispy bacon sausage.