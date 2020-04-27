Watch Live
Lunchbreak: Perfect cast iron pan seared steak

Chef Danny Grant – Executive Chef of Maple & Ash and etta

https://www.mapleandash.com

https://www.ettarestaurant.com

For more information about their GoFundMe employee relief program:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/maple-amp-ash-and-etta-employee-relief-fund?teamInvite=ELswGI9NVErrC6BlcJmxQi93QK27TqvEi960UC1nlmD6mfecIVl9kMwnLTftNjWU

Recipe Ingredients:

Filet Mignon 

Garlic, Butter, Grapeseed oil, Rosemary, Thyme, Salt, Pepper 
*Chives, parsley, Maldon sea salt, pepper to finish

Sauce

Pan jus, Shallots, Butter, Red wine, Thyme, Salt, Pepper, Beef sauce/beef jus/beef stock 

Salad 

Arugula, Lemon, Salt, Black, pepper 

